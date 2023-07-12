WATCH: RHOD’s Jojo Robinson gives us a tour of her ‘new’ mansion in the making

By Xanet Scheepers

South African reality TV star Jojo Robinson has never shied away from sharing her glamorous life and wealth, and she is not about to stop now.

The wildlife photographer and artist first gained prominence when she joined the cast of the hit reality television series The Real Housewives of Durban for season 2.

Jojo Robinson is married to former kickboxing champion Calven Robinson. The Durban businessman reportedly has an estimated net worth of R995 million. The entrepreneur has never really been active on social media until his wife urged him to open an Instagram account on 5 August 2022. Having scrolled through his Instagram posts, two things are very clear: Mr Robinson is infatuated with his wife and expensive cars.

So, it should come as no surprise that he is building Jojo her dream home.

The Robinson’s current home

In 2022, Jojo shared that her and Calven are the second owners of their beautiful property in KwaZulu-Natal and although they have been living there for three years, they are still in the process of remodelling some rooms and some aspects of the house.

“There’s always an ongoing project and that’s because we want to transform our home into exactly what we want. Our next project is to build an indoor spa, with a heated plunge pool and a gym that will hopefully start this year or the next,” the reality television star told TV Plus in 2022.

Inside Jojo Robinson’s mansion upgrade

The Robinsons started the renovations on their mansion in February this year, and even created a dedicated Instagram page to share progress of the makeover, called The Robinson Home.

Jojo shared that the page would be dedicated to sharing real time updates of their massive home renovation “and all the exciting parts that come with a big renovation like this which include decor and inspiration”.

On 1 March this year, JoJo took to Instagram to share a 4D architectural video of what their new home is going to look like.

“We are nearly 2 months in with about 6 months to go. I can’t wait. Yes, the indoor pool will be heated,” the reality television star captioned the video.

She also shared that she will finally be getting the closet of her dreams as well.

On Monday, Jojo shared yet another update on their home improvement project, sharing that they are about 8 weeks from completing the renovations to their home.

In a short video clip, she took fans through the construction site, explaining what the space will be used for and looked super excited for the building to come to an end.

She also added that most of their tiles from Italy have arrived, and will be installed within the next week or two.

Watch the mansion upgrade’s progress below:

