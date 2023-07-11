WATCH: ‘Looked staged’ – Viewers react to Mrs Mops and Ms Manche’s tiff

Showmax released another drama-filled episode of Mommy Club on Tuesday, which has since set tongues wagging on social media.
Tuesday’s episode kicked off with Mpumi Mrs Mops Mophatlane bonding with her kids followed by her meet-up with Tshego Manche, popularly known as Ms Manche.
They discussed a few things and also touched on Ms Manche and Her Majesty’s confrontation in last week’s episode.
Ms Manche was not happy that Her Majesty called her five-year-old son “wild” at Nunurai’s son’s party. As she was offloading to Mrs. Mops about the situation, Mrs Mops also asked her if she didn’t think her son was a “little wild” at the party.
Ms Manche lost it and her reaction has since left people talking on social media.
Reactions to the latest Mommy Club episode
Other Twitter users, including the entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, have also shared their views about the show. Phil said the show lacks authenticity.
He tweeted: “Watching #TheMommyClub you would think we are still under lockdown. These ladies exist in such isolation for this show. The restaurants they go to are almost empty, their events it’s only them, etc. Expand their world to make the show ‘real’. 🤦🏾♂️
“Imagine having Mrs. Mops go to a cousin’s wedding in Tsakane and having to deal with chopping veggies! Can these women actually have lives on camera! Who are they? What do they do? Expand #TheMommyClub universe or this show is dead on arrival.”
Explaining the idea of Mommy Club, executive producer, Zinzi Velelo Alak said the aim was to show women that being a mom does not have to stop your life.
“We chose these mommies because they are all fabulous, hard-working black women who have it all. Of course, these ‘it moms’ don’t do it alone. Between the five ladies, they have 15 children – and 13 nannies. Shopping at the Diamond Walk, having a social life, and drinking the most expensive champagne wouldn’t be possible otherwise,” she said as quoted in a press release.
