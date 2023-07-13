Mzansi Magic’s new show ‘Ngikhethele’ adds a twist on modern courtship

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Mzansi Magic is revolutionising the quest for love through its groundbreaking show, Ngikhethele, where arranged marriages take centre stage.

Set to debut on Sunday 16 July at 6pm, this series offers a unique approach to discovering everlasting happiness.

Ngikhethele chronicles the exciting journey of eight individuals who, disenchanted with modern dating, entrust their families to find their perfect life partners.

The twist lies in the fact that families must solely depend on meeting and evaluating potential spouses’ families, without any direct interaction with the potential suitors themselves.

Traditional values in a modern context

In a statement, Director of Local Entertainment Channels, Shirley Adonisi, said Mzansi Magic is committed to offering its viewers the best in local entertainment that stretches across various genres.

She says Ngikhethele adds a fresh and unique perspective to romance and embracing traditional values in a modern context.

“Ngikhethele is a timely reminder of the value of family input in life decisions. We hope this show will demonstrate how families plays a role in the choices we make and the difference that their support makes,” said Shirley.

The Ngikhethele process: From preferences to decision-making

The process begins as families visit the Ngikhethele lounge to define their preferences and criteria for finding a suitable match for their son.

Following that, two families are chosen for initial dates. After the dates, the families progress to the home date phase, where the groom’s family visits the top two homes and vice versa.

The true essence of Ngikhethele lies in the final decision-making stage, where families choose their preferred match for the singles.

Once the decision is made, a letter is sent to the bride’s family for ‘ukucela ubuhlobo’, and it is up to the bride’s family to decide whether to accept or decline.

Lobola Day

On the much-anticipated lobola day, both families gather to joyously celebrate the engagement on the show.

During this special occasion, the couple meets for the first time and begins a three-week trial period, living together to see if they are compatible.

As the lobola day approaches, the families come together to prepare and finalise the marriage arrangements.

The couple has the final say in deciding whether to get married, giving them the power to shape their future together.

