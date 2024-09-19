Celebs And Viral

19 Sep 2024

12:55 pm

WATCH LIVE: Tebogo “Darlington ‘Papa G’ Michaels memorial service

“He was such a born natural entertainer.”

Papa-G's memorial service

Former “Isidingo” actor Darlington Michaels. Picture: @PhilMphela/X

Former Isidingo actor Darlington Michaels, who was affectionately referred to by his character name from the show, Georgie “Papa G” Zamdela passed away on Friday.

Watch his memorial service here:

South African actor Jack Devnarain has reflected on the life of his former Isidingo colleague Darlington Michaels following news of Michaels’ passing.

“He had the rare ability to connect with everybody working on set, including the actors and the technical crew,” Devnarain told Bonginkosi Tiwane The Citizen on Sunday morning.

Michaels, who was affectionately referred to by his character name from the SABC 3 soapie, Georgie “Papa G” Zamdela passed away on Friday.

“He was such a born natural entertainer that whenever he was on set, it seemed as if shooting the scene was secondary because everybody wanted to connect with him on a personal level.”

NOW READ: Isidingo’s Georgie ‘Papa G’ Zamdela dies after illness

memorial service

