WATCH LIVE: Tebogo “Darlington ‘Papa G’ Michaels memorial service

“He was such a born natural entertainer.”

Former Isidingo actor Darlington Michaels, who was affectionately referred to by his character name from the show, Georgie “Papa G” Zamdela passed away on Friday.

Watch his memorial service here:

South African actor Jack Devnarain has reflected on the life of his former Isidingo colleague Darlington Michaels following news of Michaels’ passing.

“He had the rare ability to connect with everybody working on set, including the actors and the technical crew,” Devnarain told Bonginkosi Tiwane The Citizen on Sunday morning.

“He was such a born natural entertainer that whenever he was on set, it seemed as if shooting the scene was secondary because everybody wanted to connect with him on a personal level.”

