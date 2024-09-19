‘Our artists are poor’: Legendary actor Lucky Legodi at Darlington ‘Papa G’ Michaels’ memorial service

The memorial service was held at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani on Wednesday.

Artists took the opportunity to voice their grievances about the arts industry at the memorial service for Darlington ‘Papa G’ Michaels, held at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani on Wednesday.

Michaels, widely known for his portrayal of Georgie “Papa G” Zamdela on Isidingo, passed away on Friday, 13 September, after a long illness.

Lack of support for the arts industry

At the memorial, veteran actor Lucky Legodi, who served as the programme director, criticised the government for its lack of support for the arts industry.

“I’ve submitted proposals for nearly 25 years, and they’ve been rejected time and time again,” Legodi said.

“I’ve even gone to the National Film and Video Foundation, but they too have turned down my proposal. I took the matter to Zizi Kodwa [former Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture], and Zizi just said: ‘I know, we have taken a final decision.’”

Legodi also expressed concern about the future of young artists in the industry.

“Our artists are starving. It’s difficult to imagine sending your children to an art school, only for them to graduate and face the same struggles we are facing. Many of our artists are poor and don’t have a place to stay.”

Actors, left: Zikhona Zodlaka, right: Lucky Legodi. Picture: Abigail Van Der Hoven

Calls for change and better funding

Mpho J Molepo, artist and Chairman of the Gauteng Art and Culture Council, acknowledged that the industry is suffering and that change is needed.

“It’s fortunate that, for the first time, if you think about a council for the province, you are talking to an artist directly, and it’s clear that things must change,” Molepo said.

“It’s been so long that we have been crying and complaining, and the material conditions around us as practitioners haven’t changed over so many years.”

Molepo emphasised the need for artists to be classified as workers, not independent contractors.

“We are not recognised as workers, which means we don’t have access to the benefits that other employees receive. This needs to change. If we can fight for this status in the next five years, it will have a significant impact on the future of our industry.”

Molepo also highlighted the insufficient funding for the arts, stating that the financial support from the National Arts Council and provincial bodies is inadequate to meet the needs of artists.

“We need to partner with existing institutions and present a compelling case to Treasury for more funding,” he added.

Chairman of the Gauteng Art and Culture Council. Picture: Abigail Van Der Hoven

