WATCH: Mac G proposes to long-time partner in front of Chillers at SunBet Arena

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

“Before all of this happened, there was a lady by my side, who stood next to me she told me ‘baby, you can do this’. She told me ‘baby there’s no one else who can do this’ when we just had an iPad she did the first show when I was out, broke and didn’t have any money,” said Mac G to loud cheers as he proposed to his partner, Naledi Monamodi.

Only the hardest of hearts can fail to be moved by MacG's proposal to his now fiancé. She previously said no to his proposal three times already but tonight she said YES

The lucky lady, who is affectionately known as Ghost Lady by ardent followers of the podcast, said yes after throngs of people in the auditorium chanted the desired response.

Last night Podcast and Chill with Mac G celebrated the milestone of 1 million subscribers on YouTube at SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

The event was also a live recording of the podcast, which included performances. The podcast was found and established by Mac G, whose real name is Macgyver Mukwevho, in 2018.

There were performances by Robot-Boii, Kabza De Small and comedian Eugene Khoza.

Ride or die

“I crashed in her apartment, it was big as this corner right here. But we chilled and she stuck with me. She’s the only woman I’ve been with who loves me when I didn’t have a show and nobody. Man, the stories I could tell you about this lady is f**ken incredible. But because tonight, everybody in our life is here…” said the podcast host kneeling to propose.





MacG, Lenn Moleko & Ghost Lady (Naledi, the mother of MacG's kids) celebrate 108 views



Lesson: Don't stop, work harder, your dreams are valid…





The couple have together for a number of years.

One person on Twitter shared a clip of episode two of the podcast, where Mac G and Naledi celebrate 108 views of their first episode, prior to Sol Phenduka joining the show.

Looking ahead

Two weeks ago the podcast, which is Africa’s biggest, reached the one million mark they had set their eyes on.

Speaking to David Mashabela after the accomplishment, Mac G opened up about setting his sights on bigger goals.

“It’s the first time in my life, in all my career where I’ve had to busk in the glory. I don’t know how to do that, it’s still a bit weird for me. I’m already thinking how we get to 10 million, I’m already planning that,” said Mac G.

