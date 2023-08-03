‘I’ll never say I’m just a stand-up comedian’ – Mpho Popps on his diversity as an entertainer

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

There are few South African comedians busier than Mpho ‘Popps’ Modikoane.

He is part of two films that were recently released on Netflix, he hosted MacG’s history-making event at SunBet Arena and was also the master of ceremony at the launch of Red Bull’s Sound Clash on Wednesday night.

“Our entertainment is growing in all spheres. Music, acting, presenting, comedy… so I feel like as an artist, I drive myself in being a versatile artist. I’ll never box myself as say ‘I’m just a stand-up comedian’” Mpho Popps tells The Citizen.

He was speaking to the publication at the launch of Red Bull SoundClash competition which he hosted. The competition will see two artists from different genres, Sjava and Focalistic, take on each other in with their groups October.

But just a few days ago Popps was host at the sold-out SunBet Arena where broadcaster MacG celebrated one million subscribers on Podcast and Chill with MacG.

Living his dream

“I remember I had a moment sitting at SunBet Arena when Kevin Hart was here and I said to myself ‘I can’t wait till I perform at SunBet’ and I put it out there to the universe,” says Popps.

“It was the biggest live recording of a podcast in the world. He (MacG) was able to realise his dream, but in realising his dream he helped other people, like myself, realise their individual dreams,” says the lanky comedian.

“What a beautiful wholesome ‘black child it’s possible’ moment. I’m still reeling from that moment.”

He, together with multi-entertainer Robot-Boii, have their own show on the podcast titled ‘Popcorn and Cheese’ and the two have a song together.

Movies

Popps is part of Netflix’s Big Nunu’s Little Heist where he plays the character of a policeman. He also features in the sketch comedy flick Republic of South Ah Sh**t where he’s a flamboyant preacher.

In character: Mpho Popps on Big Nunu’s Little Heist. Picture: @MphoPopps/Twitter.

“Yes I’m a comedian [but] acting has been something I’ve always wanted to do. Growing up I wanted to be many things, that’s why entertainment makes sense because I can be a cop, I can be a pastor… I can be anything. In front of the camera I can embody any character and then get to do something different the next day,” he says.

