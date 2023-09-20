WATCH: Makhadzi does a Beyoncé in Venda with a grand entrance at festival

The festival was hosted at the Royal Gardens in Nandoni Dam, Venda.

Makhadzi wowed audiences in Venda over the weekend after floating onto the stage. Picture: makhadzisa/Instagram

Makhadzi’s grand entrance at the Royal Heritage Festival this past weekend in Venda was reminiscent of Beyoncé’s performances where she performed while hovering over the audience.

Returning for the first time in four years, the Phalaphala FM Royal Heritage Festival witnessed Makhadzi’s star power as she made impressive entrance, draped in gold soaring over the stage as the eager fans broke into excitement.

“It has been a dream to make such great and fire performance. The Royal Heritage festival made my dream to come true. Thank you very much for putting a signature on one of the things I dreamed for. Yes I cried my dream came true. I can’t wait to do more shows and showcase what I love and enjoy,” said Makhadzi reflecting on her performance.

Makhadzi’s intial attempt did not hit the spot, with social media going on overdrive ridiculing and criticising her for wanting to try something.

This time around she was applauded by many, including the likes of Dineo Ranaka and renowned scriptwriter Phathu Makwarela.

Part of the B-Hive

This was not the first time Makhadzi, real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, took inspiration from Beyoncé. In April, the singer boldly said she wanted someone to help her design an outfit inspired by Queen B as Beyonce is known by her die-hard fans.

I won’t rest until I get a person who can do this right …please plug me pic.twitter.com/TfqVzIZvbs — Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) April 15, 2023

The outfit which Beyoncé wore was a custom Georges Hobeika piece, including a sequined golden cat suit with a lion-face bodice and feathery shoulders, complete with a long shimmering golden cape.

That jumpsuit was not making sure. But iam proud of my self I went on stage and performed like there’s no tomorrow 🔥🔥🔥🔥but I knew I was gonna have to explain…😂😂 April 13, 2023

New album

The award-winning entertainer will release an album, Mbofholowo, this Friday. ‘Mbofholowo’ means freedom in Tshivenda. The title is quite significant because this will be Makhadzi’s first album under her company, Makhadzi Entertainment, after leaving Open Mic Productions.

She left Open Mic Productions over contractual differences a few months ago. Since then she has displayed a figure of an artist at liberty from leaving the label she tussled with for a while.

