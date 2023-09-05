WATCH: Diana Ross sings happy birthday to Beyoncé in front of 60K people

Iconic musician Diana Ross serenaded Beyoncé on her birthday in front of 60 000 people.

Beyoncé, also known as Queen Bey, was marking her 42nd birthday during her ‘Renaissance‘ world tour show at the SoFi Stadium, where she got a delightful surprise.

The iconic musician Diana Ross unexpectedly appeared on stage and sang a birthday song for her.

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance‘ concert was attended by 60 000 people who gladly joined the iconic Diana Ross as she sang for her.

The 42-year-old star, who was celebrating her birthday on 4 September, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the special moments during her concert with fans who were not there to see them for themselves.

ALSO READ: ‘Boat of love’: Kanye West and wife banned from Venice boat company after heavy petting

Renaissance world tour

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is her ninth concert tour and is currently underway.

It was officially announced on 1 February 2023, to promote her seventh studio album, Renaissance. The tour kicked off on 10 May at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

The show is about two and a half hours long. It is divided into six parts where Beyoncé sings most of the songs from her Renaissance album in order, and she also mixes in songs from her other albums.

Early life

When Beyoncé was nine years old, she created a girl group called Destiny’s Child (initially known as Girl’s Tyme) with her childhood friends in 1990.

Unfortunately, in 1992, the group faced defeat on the Star Search talent show. Then, three years later, they lost their recording contract, and their debut album never saw the light of day. Destiny’s Child eventually became one of the most popular musical groups in the 90s.

The group consisted of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams, and today, all three of them have pursued solo careers and are releasing their individual albums.

Beyoncé’s marriage to Jay-Z

Beyoncé is currently married to the American rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter.

Their relationship began in 2000 while Beyoncé was still a member of Destiny’s Child and they eventually tied the knot in a private ceremony in New York City in September 2007.

At that time, Beyoncé was 26 years old and Jay-Z was 38.

NOW READ: Prince Andrew coddled as plans to honour Queen Elizabeth take shape ahead of death anniversary