‘F**k around and find out’ – Bonang celebrates Kumalos’ court victory over Jackie Phamotse

The Kumalos won their case yesterday at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.



Multi-award-winning media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba is basking in the glory of the Kumalos court case victory.

Basetsana Kumalo and her husband appeared in court yesterday, where the judge finally handed down judgment in their long court battle with the award-winning author Jackie Phamotse.

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court found Phamotse guilty of defamation, crimen injuria, and contempt of court.

‘Wonderful! f**k around and find out’

In several tweets, Matheba said this case would teach people spreading lies about strangers had consequences.

She added: “Wonderful! F**k around and find out! Rea Gopane and friends!”

She said Rea Gopane, whom she dragged to court for defamation last year, was paying her every month until he settles the R300K in damages as ordered by the Johannesburg High Court.

“His arrogance. Worked amazing for me in court,” Matheba tweeted.

“….talking down on those above me , just to fish for applause.

They tried to come at me, only to have me zip up their jaws!” 🥂 — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) September 19, 2023

And spreading lies about strangers has consequences. Life! https://t.co/ignYPQGet7 — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) September 19, 2023

Another celebrity, caught up in a cyber bullying case, Blue Mbombo, took to Instagram to congratulate the Kumalos.

“Congratulations to you and your hubby. Your victory sends a strong message to all cyber bullies out there. Let this be a reminder that our words and actions have consequences,” she wrote.

Mbombo and her twin sister Brown, applied for a protection order against the controversial media personality, Inno Morolong, after she made remarks about them on social media a few weeks ago.

The case was in Randburg Magistrate’s Court last Monday last week, but Morolong missed her court appearance because she was busy relocating to Cape Town, as she told Sunday World.

“I have been in Cape Town. I am seeing everything that is happening online… I moved to Cape Town because of business and work.” she told the publication.

