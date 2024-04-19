Courts

Alleged ex-KPMG fraudster Fidelis Moema and co-accused granted R50K bail

Moema, Trevor Machimana and Lebohang Sigubudu appeared in the Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court to find out the outcome of their bail applications.

KPMG money laundering Fidelis Moema

Former KPMG bursary specialist, Fidelis Moema. Picture: Facebook

Fidelis Moema, the former KPMG employee accused of stealing R16.5 million in bursary funds, and his alleged accomplices will be released from custody after being granted bail on Friday.

Moema, Trevor Machimana and Lebohang Sigubudu appeared in the Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court to find out the outcome of their bail applications.

The trio, who face fraud, money laundering and theft charges, were granted bail of R50 000 each.

This is a developing story

Read more on these topics

bail fraud KPMG money laundering

