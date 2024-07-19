Mpumalanga health MEC brings back spirit of Ubuntu on Mandela Day

Mpumalanga's health MEC, Sasekani Manzini, marked Mandela Day by aiding patients and elderly, fostering community spirit.

Mpumalanga health MEC Sasekani Manzini spent her Nelson Mandela International Day interacting with patients and the elderly around Delmas and surrounding areas.

Manzini said her department had more than 100 activities across the province.

She said the day deserves to be celebrated as it brings people together and reminds everyone that as much as they have challenges, there is still something they could do.

WATCH: Miss SA Natasha Joubert lights up Mandela Day with school visits

She said a good thing about the day was that people do not need to offer expensive things to the community.

She has thanked different organisations that came forward to collaborate with the department in commemorating the day.

“This brings back the spirit of Ubuntu among the communities,” she said.

ALSO READ: Time to emulate Madiba’s example

Manzini started her day at the Bernice Samuel Hospital where she painted a wall and offered soup to patients.

She later moved to Botleng Society for the Aged where they screened the elderly for noncommunicable diseases, donated blankets and served soup.

Her final stop was at Botleng Clinic, where they donated blankets to the nearby Sizimele old age group and also served soup.