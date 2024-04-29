‘My 750K, please’ – Mohale Motaung puts a TV producer on blast

This is not the first time Legend Manqele has been accused of owing celebrities.

Reality TV star Mohale Motaung caught a block after he put a TV and film producer, Legend Manqele, on blast, asking for his R750K.

“Love it for you! Now, my 750K, please,” Motaung wrote, responding to Manqele’s lengthy post on X.

In the post, Manqele reflected on personal growth and past controversies. He also spoke about surviving hard times and embarking on a journey of self-improvement.

“Over the last four years, I’ve been on a journey of self-improvement — not that I had much choice with some of the wild tales floating around. Sure, where there’s smoke, there’s sometimes a tiny braai, but I’ve learnt to turn those sparks into lessons.

“I’m profoundly grateful for that. Over the last four years, I’ve embraced the power of silence, letting the nonsense bubble up and away on its own. Sometimes, letting the B.S. surface is the best strategy.”

Manqele also apologised for the people he has hurt, saying: “To those I’ve genuinely hurt along the way, I am sincerely sorry, and I hope my apologies have found their place. To those who’ve hurt me, no hard feelings; life is good again.”

I’ve seen firsthand how powerful and delicate a reputation can be, and how perceptions can ripple through the lives of family and friends. My loved ones have faced their own challenges due to a few skewed views, yet their commitment to supporting me has never wavered. — Legend Manqele (@LegendManqele) April 28, 2024

Responding to Motaung, Manqele laughed off the claims, adding that the reality TV star knows where to get his money.

“We are in public my friend so I don’t want to mention the address but you know where and who to go ask. On a side note, I appreciate the fact that we had our conversation and that we shook hands. Again I must say to you that I’m deeply grateful for the time you’ve given me,” Manqele responded before blocking Mataung.

We are in public my friend so I don’t want to mention the address but you know where and who to go ask 😂 on a side note I appreciate the fact that we had our conversation and that we shook hands. Again I must say to you that I’m deeply grateful for the time you’ve given me. — Legend Manqele (@LegendManqele) April 28, 2024

Previous accusations

Manqele and his production company, Bar Leader TV, have produced a couple of celebrity reality TV shows like Being Bonang, Rich Kids, and Living the Dream with Somizi.

This is not the first time Manqele has been accused of owing celebrities. In 2021, Bonang Matheba shared on X why there would no longer be another season of her reality show.

“I’m over it… and they owe me money, so, nah!! Maybe… B*dazzled reloaded?” Matheba tweeted.

….making Being Bonang Season 3 was one of the worst working experiences of my life!! Glad it’s ending….. remind me to tell ya’ll why one day! ❤️ — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) October 11, 2019

I'm over it… and they owe me money so, nah!! Maybe….B*dazzled reloaded? https://t.co/ab2pOQiBMb — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) April 13, 2021

However, Manqele quickly denied owing her money. He told the Daily Sun at the time that his company paid Matheba all her money.

“I don’t owe Bonang anything. Seeing her tweets about me owing her money is not only bullying but also incorrect information. I can confirm that my company paid her everything we owed her,” he said, as quoted by the publication.

