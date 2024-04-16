Proverb and Lootlove officially announced as the Metro FM Music Awards 2024 hosts

Lamiez Holworthy and Zanele Potelwa are among the personalities who will also be at the forefront.

Radio and TV stars Tebogo ‘Proverb’ Thekisho and Luthando ‘Lootlove’ Sosha have been officially announced as the hosts of this year’s edition of the Metro FM Music Awards.

The prestigious awards will take place next week on Saturday, 27 April, at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.

LootLove, who recently made an unexpected return to Metro FM, said she is excited to be one of the hosts for the awards.

She added, “I am deeply honoured to be hosting the 2024 edition of the Metro FM Music Awards. It’s also a monumental career moment as I step into the role of hosting my first awards ceremony.

“I am eager to bring joy, laughter, and unforgettable moments to the awards show alongside Proverb. Here’s to creating magic together on screen. ‘Black To The Future’, indeed!”

Proverb also expressed his excitement, saying, “It is an honour to host the Metro FM Awards 2024. The SA music scene is constantly filled with rich, vibrant stories of our ever-resilient and evolving country, and the nominated artists are a testament to this.”

Metro FM Awards 2024 black carpet and ‘Green Room’

Joining the dynamic duo will be Metro FM presenters Lamiez Holworthy and Zanele Potelwa, who will co-host and provide exclusive insights from the ‘Green Room’.

Meanwhile, DJ Sabby and Nomalanga Shozi will capture all the action from the Motsepe Foundation-sponsored ‘Black Carpet’.

Kina Nhlengethwa, Metro FM’s Business Manager, emphasised the significance of this year’s theme and the choice of presenters.

“SA music is thriving, attracting new audiences globally and inspiring black excellence. It was only fitting that this year’s theme be carried by some of the industry’s best presenters, who bring a wealth of knowledge about diverse facets of the SA arts and entertainment scene.”

The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on SABC 1 and streaming service SABC Plus at 8pm.

