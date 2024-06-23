WATCH: Mzansi celebrities take over USA Shisanyama weekend in New York

Somizi and MacG in New York, USA. Picture: Instagram/@somizi

Several prominent Mzansi celebrities have jetted off to the United States this week for the USA Shisanyama weekend in New York City.

This festival is one of the biggest Southern African cultural events in North America.

The USA Shisanyama weekend features authentic Southern African food, lively music, and a festive atmosphere.

Among the stellar lineup of Mzansi A-listers booked for this year’s festivities are popular Podcast and Chill duo MacG and Sol Phenduka, Somizi, and the veteran DJ Tira.

Inside USA Shisanyama Weekend in New York

Taking to Instagram, DJ Tira posted a video, giving his fans a glimpse inside the festivities.

The video shows the crowd singing the South African iconic football song Asambe Nono.

Mzansi’s popular media personality, Somizi Mhlongo, has also posted a few snaps, offering us a sneak peek as he has a blast in the USA.

“What Jozi could have been, what Durban could have been with proper leadership. Beautiful to see old buildings from the 1900s still functioning, still pristine, and clean. Anything can happen with leadership,” said Sol Phenduka, showing off some of the iconic buildings in the USA, including the New York State of Mind, the Empire State Building, and Times Square.

