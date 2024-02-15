WATCH: MacG on why he rejected almost R20m offer for Podcast and Chill

Podcast and Chill is one of the biggest podcasts in Africa.

Podcaster MacG has shared why he turned down almost R20 million for his podcast.

He claims an international company offered him $1 million (R19 008 970) to give up ownership of the Podcast and Chill Network.

Podcast and Chill is one of the biggest podcasts in Africa with over 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube.

“I was in America, there was an American company that offered me $1 million to buy the Podcast and Chill Network.

“It sounded like a good deal but when we looked at it we were like, nah man, we are valued way more than that,” said MacG.

ALSO READ: WATCH: DJ Maphorisa hits back at MacG after the podcaster calls him a vampire

MacG on independence and freedom

Speaking about why he turned down the offer, MacG said he does not want to be captured.

He added: “It’s nice being independent. I am afraid of being captured.”

MacG stated that it would make sense for him if they gave him the money and still allowed him to do whatever he wanted on the podcast.

He added: “Regardless of the amount or whatever deal is on the table, as long as we can still do what we want to do.

“There is nothing worse than if now we have sold the company, and then when we come here, we are told we can’t drink on the show, or we can’t say this or that because they are politically affiliated to whatever.

“It just kills the whole reason for us doing this [the podcast]. So I think the independent freedom that I have experienced doing the podcast is not for sale.”

If someone can offer you that much it simply means that they see the value of your company and how much it can make them. One thing I know is that MacGyver also knows that he is making a lot from that and doesn't want it to stop especially now when podcasting is on the prime. — Thabang Molapisane (@The_Real_T_Bang) February 13, 2024

NOW READ: ‘The recognizable face of corruption’: Mzansi reacts at Terry Pheto lotto fraud allegations