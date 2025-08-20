WATCH: Ntsiki Mazwai appeals for donations to pay legal costs

Mazwai lost a defamation case against DJ Euphonik in 2022 and was ordered to pay about R200 000 in legal costs.

Poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai has turned to her supporters for help in covering legal costs after losing her court case against DJ Euphonik.

In 2022, Euphonik won a defamation case against Mazwai after she insinuated on X in 2020 that he was a rapist.

The court ordered Mazwai to pay approximately R200 000 in legal costs.

The poet has since been struggling to settle the bill. On Tuesday, she shared her banking details and email address on X, pleading for donations.

Ntsiki Mazwai: ‘I promise to pass over that money’

“You saw my business being splattered in the streets. I’m going to put my email address on here. Anybody who wants to donate to the legal bills, I’m going to put my email address there,” Ntsiki said.

Mazwai promised that all funds would be paid directly to her lawyers and offered to share their banking details with those willing to contribute.

She added: “Any Ntsiki Mazwai supporter who gets it and understands that my voice is our voice, and who wants me to continue to use my voice… I promise to pass over that money to those lawyers. Otherwise, you can email me, I can give you their banking details, and then you send me the proof of payment, and we keep it moving, guys.

“It doesn’t have to be the end of the world. We’re going to pay bit by bit and continue living our lives, continue building the MOYA podcast, continue building Nontsikelelo Mazwai, the future president of South Africa,” she said in the video.

Mazwai urges Euphonik to drop court costs order

In 2023, Mazwai reportedly wrote a letter to Euphonik’s lawyers admitting she was wrong to call him a rapist and urging him to drop the cost order against her.

According to Sunday World, Mazwai pleaded with the DJ to have mercy on her, saying she did not have the money to pay the costs.

In the letter seen by the publication, Mazwai reportedly attributed her financial struggles to the Covid-19 pandemic, saying she was still trying to recover from its devastating impact.

“I am an artist, and this time of the year is not really one in which we are earning money.

“Also, we are coming off the back end of Covid, which annihilated our businesses. I am still at the stage where one has lost everything and is required to rebuild,” Mazwai said as quoted by the publication.

