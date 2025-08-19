Power FM ‘duly accepted’ Pabi Moloi’s resignation

Some listeners of the station wondered about Moloi’s absence from the airwaves on the lunchtime show, Power Lunch.

Power FM has confirmed that it accepted seasoned broadcaster Pabi Moloi’s resignation from the station.

“Ms Pabi Moloi tendered her resignation on 31 July 2025, which we duly accepted,” The Firm, a subsidiary of the Shilumana Group which owns Power FM, told The Citizen.

Pabi resigns

After some listeners wondered about Moloi’s absence from the airwaves on the lunchtime show, Power Lunch, the seasoned broadcaster confirmed her departure from Power FM, saying she has resigned.

“Hey friends, I resigned from Power FM last month. I look forward to this new chapter,” shared Moloi on her social media accounts.

The broadcaster has been with Power for more than a decade, with her voice heard in one of the trademark jingles on the station.

The Citizen reached out to Moloi on various platforms for comment, but she hadn’t responded at the time of publishing. However, on Tuesday, Moloi launched her podcast, the Pabi Moloi Podcast.

The podcast’s first episode is broadcast under the It’s A Brother And A Sister channel, which she owns with her younger brother Khabane, on YouTube and Spotify.

Power changes

Fellow broadcaster Tshegohaco Moagi has been holding the fort since the beginning of August.

However, last Friday, the station said through their social media that Moagi was standing in for Moloi, contradicting the July resignation.

“In line with our standard practice at POWER to provide opportunities for existing talent to step in, Ms Tshegohaco Moagi, host of POWER Weekend Breakfast, is currently standing in on POWER Lunch,” said the station.

The Firm also confirmed that former broadcaster Rofhiwa Bologo, who is popularly known as Tholi B, is no longer the station manager.

Tholi B was the station manager when the Gauteng-based station acquired on-air talent like Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Tessa Dooms earlier this year.

“Power 987’s employment agreement with Mr Rofhiwa Bologo (Tholi B) lapsed in August 2025 and was not extended.”

Pabi podcasting

Earlier this year, Moloi spoke to The Citizen, together with Khanbane, who is a comedian, about going into podcasting.

Titled A Brother and A Sister, the sibling podcast was launched in December 2024.

“The Spotify relationship came from Khabane’s work. He was spotted, he was offered this, and he brought me along, so it’s not the other way around at all,” said Moloi.

The two, who lived together at the time of speaking to this publication, said the podcast hasn’t brought them any closer than they were. “It was more of a thing where we’re putting ourselves out there.”

“For me, it was very interesting to see our work dynamic, because we haven’t had a work dynamic like this before. So, it’s been interesting for me to watch how your [Khabane] mind thinks,” shared Moloi.

“…So, merging those worlds and giving each other notes, I actually think it’s made us… I feel closer to you. I feel more known by you. I’m not just your big sister; I feel like it’s made us know each other a little bit better.”

