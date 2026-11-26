Despite leaving the Land Party, Mazwai says her 'political journey' will continue

Ntsiki Mazwai has left the Land Party, ending her time as its Johannesburg mayoral candidate.

She announced the move in a public statement on Thursday, a few weeks after the 2026 local government elections.

Mazwai leaves Land Party after municipal elections

Mazwai made it clear that she was not leaving politics.

“While I have chosen to close this chapter with the Land Party, I remain committed to my political journey and look forward to the opportunities and possibilities that lie ahead,” Mazwai said.

Her exit follows a tough election for the party.

The Land Party fielded candidates in only six of Johannesburg’s wards in the November municipal polls.

It failed to win a seat on the City of Johannesburg council.

Mazwai still parted ways on good terms. “I wish the Land Party well in its continued work and remain grateful for the opportunity to have been part of its journey,” Mazwai added.

Mazwai reflects on her campaign

According to Mazwai, serving as the party’s mayoral candidate was an experience she valued deeply.

She then turned to the people who backed her along the way.

“I am grateful to everyone who supported me, engaged with me, stood alongside me, and entrusted me with their time and their voices throughout this journey,” Mazwai stated.

She also reflected on what the campaign had given her.

“Every chapter brings its own lessons, relationships and experiences, and I carry those with me with appreciation,” Mazwai explained.

Mazwai congratulates newly elected councillors

Mazwai ended her statement by looking beyond her own campaign.

“I would also like to congratulate all the successful candidates who have been elected to serve their communities,” Mazwai noted.

She then shared her hopes for the new leaders.

“I wish them wisdom, sound judgment and a deep sense of responsibility as they take on the important calling of public service: to lead with integrity and work towards a society grounded in dignity, ease and justice,” Mazwai said.