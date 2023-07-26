‘How to Manifest a Man’: 1Magic’s new drama with suspense and unforgettable plots

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Is finding the ideal man a matter of chance, or must you shape your own destiny to create the man you desire?

DStv Compact Plus viewers are in for a treat as 1Magic debuts How to Manifest a Man on Thursday, 3 August, at 8:30pm.

This captivating drama series promises a gripping storyline, intricate psychological exploration, and an impressive ensemble cast featuring renowned actors and emerging talents.

Lucia Mthiyane.

A journey to find love in ‘How to Manifest A Man’

In an era where discovering the ideal life partner feels like an insurmountable task, How to Manifest a Man defies the belief that love is solely a random occurrence.

The plot revolves around Dudu (portrayed by Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa), trapped in an unhappy marriage, who takes destiny into her own hands when her husband, Simphiwe (played by Mnqobi Kunene), experiences memory loss.

The struggles and secrets in ‘How to Manifest a Man’

With unwavering determination, Dudu sets out on a mission to transform her spouse into the perfect partner she envisions.

Little does she suspect that Simphiwe’s inclination to stray may prove unyielding, leaving Dudu to fiercely fight to preserve the love she has painstakingly crafted.

Amidst Dudu’s passionate pursuit, a labyrinth of complications unfolds, involving a tenacious detective, a persistent lover, and a blackmailing witness.

And just when the situation seems dire, Dudu’s own brother, Sam Jnr Ngonyama (portrayed by Lebo Msiza), schemes to shield her from her own all-consuming obsession.

Peter Sephuma.

Delivering diverse local entertainment

Shirley Adonisi, the Director of Local Entertainment Channels, expressed her excitement about the forthcoming series.

“At 1Magic we are committed to delivering the finest in local entertainment across diverse genres.

“Dramas captivate audiences with compelling narratives, intricate characters, and profound emotions.

“How to Manifest a Man is no exception, as it delves into the entangled realm of love, obsession, and the relentless pursuit of the perfect match. This series is a valuable addition to our lineup, promising to keep viewers engrossed in its storyline,” said Adonisi.

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa.

Produced by Barkers Media and led by exceptional talents such as Enhle Mbali, Gaisang Noge (portraying Ntombi – Simphiwe’s lover), Lucia Mthiyane (Dudu’s mother Felicia), Peter Sephuma (as Sam Snr Ngonyama), and Nomcebo Gumede (playing Ntombi’s best friend Zama), alongside emerging stars Kabelo Mashika (as Bafana) and Aluve Mjali (Detective Sipho Ndlovu), the cast of How to Manifest a Man promises exceptional performances.

Through its skillful exploration of human psychology, relationships, and the depths of obsession, How to Manifest a Man aims to spark meaningful discussions, offering a unique blend of entertainment.

