DJ Naves wants to share radio knowledge with next generation after Metro FM exit

Naves joined Metro around 2006/2007 and has built a reputation as one half of the 'Kings Of The Weekend' duo with DJ Sphectacula

DJ Naves wants to impart his experience and knowledge that he has gained over the years to the next generation. Picture: djnaves/Instagram

After officially hosting his last show on Metro FM, DJ Naves has said that he doesn’t want to leave radio entirely, but wishes to share the experience he gained with the next contributors of the medium.

“I love radio with all my heart I really enjoy being on radio and there is no ways I will not be involved in radio,” Naves told The Citizen.

Real name Lebogang Naves, the DJ who built a reputation as one half of the Kings Of The Weekend duo with DJ Sphectacula, announced his departure from the state broadcaster early this year.

Quoting Kaya FM Tbose, Naves paid homage to the SABC for the tutelage he received while there in announcing his exit.

“As the legendary Tbose once said, ‘the best radio education is from the SABC. If you’ve been there, there’s nothing you can’t handle’. I’m really grateful for that,” said Naves in a post in January.

“Even if it’s behind the season and imparting the little experience and knowledge that I have gained to the next generation,” Naves said about what he plans to do next.

The bond with Sphe

According to Naves, he joined Metro around 2006/2007 as an unofficial intern on Tbo Touch’s weekend Hip Hop show, Rhyme and Reason.

“I use to help Tbo Touch with local content for the Hip Hop show Rhyme and Reason,” the DJ said.

“My fondest memory of the station is definitely the opportunity that was given to us to do our own radio show by the stand in program manager, Fistaz Mixwell.”

Naves and DJ Sphectacula’s relationship went from being a working one to becoming a brotherhood in nearly 12 years of working together on the station and also organising some of the biggest parties. But their chemistry was somewhat fortuitous.

“I was asked to help him with his radio show as he could not, at the time, run the desk and I was going to do that for him, he then asked me a question live on air and we have never looked back,” said Naves.

So tight is their connection, that they’re also godparents to each other’s children and treat each other as family.

“I think our relationship can be described as a brotherhood we have become family and I think that is the most important thing about the relationship. It is built on respect for one another,” said Naves.

Naves said another fond memory he will cherish is when the pair performed at the Metro FM Awards.

Sundowns

Naves is an ardent Sundowns supporter and through this, he was roped in to host the team’s podcast where he chats with Sundowns players and staff.

“I love the team and I have now been offered the opportunity to host the teams podcast that plays airs YouTube,” he said.

