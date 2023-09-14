WATCH: Somizi’s booming ‘Sompire Kids’ business kicking off with a bang

Mhlongo's new venture has kicked off with a bang, with orders pouring in.

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo unveiled his new online store Sompire Kids on 1 September, which specifically provides clothing for children.

Surprisingly, in less than a month since the shop’s launch, business is booming as customers are ordering online to purchase Somizi’s clothes.

When Somizi revealed his latest business venture, both fans and the general public were excited to see what he would offer, given his reputation for impeccable fashion sense.

As expected, Somizi has lived up to his style reputation, and fans are not disappointed; in fact, they are even more impressed by his clothing brand, leading to a surge in interest and customer traffic.

The Idols SA judge took to his Instagram page to share some videos of delighted customers, including children, who have bought his product.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry snubs family while visiting the UK as Meghan enjoys West Coast fast-food

‘Sompire Kids’ clothing

When it comes to promoting his business and prioritising the needs of his clients, Somizi does not seem to disappoint.

He took to Instagram to show off some of the clothes from his brand to let people see what his new store sells.

Picture: Instagram @somizimhlongo

Picture: Instagram @SomiziMhlongo

Picture: Instagram @SomiziMhlongo

Picture: Instagram @SomiziMhlongo

Somizi’s appreciation for support

Somizi deeply appreciates the incredible support and affection he has received from the public and fans for his new business venture, especially as they purchase his clothing brand.

As he tracks the days since launching his business, Somizi is noticing a growing number of customers buying from him, with more placing orders.

Expressing his gratitude on his Instagram page, Somizi shared a heartfelt video where he thanked everyone for their support and highlighted some customers are actively placing orders from his store.

In his video, he also pointed out those who had not made orders yet could visit his website and encouraged them to make a purchase, emphasising his clothing brand’s slogan: “Every kid deserves to wear a Sompire kid.”

Additionally, he said those who had already purchased his products could tag his page because he would be delighted to see young children wearing his brand.

NOW READ: ‘The Wife’ actor Bonko Khoza bags NY Skincare Academy certificate