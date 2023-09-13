Prince Harry snubs family while visiting the UK as Meghan enjoys West Coast fast-food

The royal family commemorated Queen Elizabeth’s one year anniversary of her demise, but Harry didn’t make time for family.

Prince Harry visited the UK last week, this as the Royal Family commemorated Queen Elizabeth’s one year anniversary of death but snubbed his family during his time in his homeland.

Queen Elizabeth died last year on September 8 at the age of 96. Harry also attended the WellChild awards while in London, which celebrate the inspirational qualities of the UK’s seriously ill children and young people, along with those who go an extra mile to make a difference to their lives.

Prince Harry is reported to have visited his grandmother’s gravesite in honour of the anniversary. The Hindustan Times reports that Prince Harry did not meet Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton or his father King Charles.

“To me, it seems absolutely bonkers that you would come over from California and not see your brother and father for even the briefest of meetings. But it seems that they, and we, have now got used to the idea that Harry will come and go to the UK without troubling to have any family meetings,” TV presenter Jennie Bond said.

The Duke of Sussex’s decision to sub his family has been further criticised by journalist Bond.

“King Charles will be in Scotland and Prince William is due to be in Wales for the anniversary of the late Queen’s death.”

“Even so, a meeting would obviously have been possible, if the will on either side had been there. But it seems that feelings are still too raw and the rift too deep. The danger is that this becomes a normal state of affairs for them,” said the seasoned royal correspondent for the BBC.

Meghan enjoys fast-food joint

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted at In-N-Out Burger restaurant on Sunday. According to People Meghan Merkle was seen picking up an order from the local eatery.

Both Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, have recently discovered their affinity for the West Coast chain after making the move from the United Kingdom to Montecito, California, in 2020, following their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

Earlier this year speaking in an interview, Harry said: “In-N-Out is the best! I order two double-doubles, animal style, fries and a Coke! And that’s just for me!” the royal quipped. “Meg gets the cheeseburger and fries with sides of jalapeños. I just stick with ketchup and that special sauce of theirs. So good!”

The couple has seemingly linked up in Europe to attend the Invictus Games in Germany. The Daily Mail reports that Meghan Markle was given a rock star welcome at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf as she made her first appearance at a sports event with Prince Harry.

Crowds leapt to their feet to cheer and applaud the Duchess of Sussex, who seemed taken aback by the rapturous welcome and took her seat in the Merkur Spiel-Arena.

