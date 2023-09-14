‘The Wife’ actor Bonko Khoza bags NY Skincare Academy certificate

Through his role as an ambassador for a US skincare brand, the actor attended classes led by dermatologists on acne.

Known for portraying taxi villain Mqhele Zulu on the Showmax series The Wife‘s, Bonko Khoza displayed his softer side as he bagged a certificate this week in New York for attending the first ever Acne Academy hosted by US skincare brand CeraVe.

Khoza is in New York with his wife Lesego where they attended the classes.

The actor is part of a slew of global content creators and influencers invited by CeraVe to New York to attend classes on skincare.

“Following the discussion, all attendees will step into engaging classroom experiences to ace acne education and create content to help bring this education to the masses,” the skincare products company says in a statement.

Khoza is one of the ambassadors and he shared a picture of his Certificate after graduation on his Instagram stories.

In one video on his Instagram stories Khoza did an interview with US dermatologist Dr Evan A Rieder about the biggest misconceptions surrounding acne.

“There are so many misconceptions, one of them is that people think that they can hack it, hack acne and treat it on their own” responded Rieder.

Baby bringing Khoza and wife closer

Bonko and Lesego have been together for more than a decade, having tied the knot a few years ago. The actress recently shared how much the birth of their daughter had brought the couple closer. She said she had decided to take time off to focus on raising their child.

“I literally took a break to have a baby. It’s so funny; I literally put my mind to it,” she told News24. “I’m planning to go back [to work] next year, as soon as the baby is like six months,” Lesego said. “I really just want to be a mother and fully embrace that role.”

While he improves his skincare routines in Joe Biden’s land, Khoza is also looking forward to the release of his upcoming animation flick on Friday. Titled Headspace, the animation tells the story of three aliens who find themselves stranded in the brain of a 16-year old named Norman. Khoza’s voice gives life to the lead character Norman.

