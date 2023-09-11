PICS: Fashion looks from purple carpet of DStv Content Creator Awards

The prestigious awards celebrate exceptional local content and creativity.

Ponahalo Mojapelo, Snikiwe Mhlongo, K Naomi and Lasizwe at at the second annual DStv Content Creator Awards. Pictures: Nigel Sibanda

Mzansi content creators and celebrities oozed fashion on Saturday at the second annual DStv Content Creator Awards (DStvCCA).

The black-tie-themed awards ceremony was hosted by the award-winning comedian and content creator Donovan Goliath.

The purple carpet saw personalities such as Lasizwe, Nomuzi ‘Moozlie’ Mabena, Tums The Narrator, Kim Jayde, Candice Modiselle, Donovan Goliath, Justin de Nobrega, K Naomi, Farieda Metsileng, Matt Flax, Cassidy Nicholson, Karabo Poppy, Carol Ofori, Aisha Baker, Tumi Powerhouse, Lemii LoCo and more show off some incredible looks.

Here are the outstanding looks from SA celebs and content creators:

Lasizwe

Styled by Lindani Styling, Lasizwe said content creator and Birth Of Stars member, Kagiso Mogola, inspired his outfit.

Lasizwe. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Bontle and Candice Modiselle

Modiselle sisters, Bontle and Candice, arrived in style dressed by Sihle the Designer.

Candice and Bontle Modiselle. Picture: Instagram/@bontle.modiselle

Brenda and Snikiwe Mhlongo

Legendary actress Brenda Mhlongo accompanied her daughter, who was one of the nominees for the Fashion and Style Award. The mother-and-daughter duo served high fashion statement with their gold and silver outfits.

Brenda and Snikiwe Mhlongo. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Ponahalo Mojapelo

Supermodel and content creator, Ponahalo Mojapelo, took it up a notch with her denim outfit.

Ponahalo Mojapelo. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

K Naomi

DStvCCA 2023 Fashion and Style Award nominee, K Naomi, was dressed by fashion designer RethaN.

K Naomi. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Ikho Kweba

The Funniest Content Creator Award winner rocked a Kenny Avenue designer suit.

Ikho Kweba. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Kefilwe Mabote

Award-winning fashion and lifestyle digital content creator, Kefilwe Mabote, slayed in Gert Johan Coetzee’s design. Kefilwe won the Fashion and Style Award. She was nominated alongside Chernaylin, K Naomi, Moozlie and Sni Mhlongo

Kefilwe Mabote. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Lynn Forbes

Wellness coach and inspirational speaker Lynn Forbes also graced the purple carpet before collecting her late son’s award. Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, who was popularly known as AKA, won the Song of the Year Award for his hit song Lemonade featuring Nasty C.

Lynn Forbes. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Barbie Jackson

Thumb-stopping award nominee, Barbie Jackson, looked stunning in a black suit paired up with red lipstick.

Barbie Jackson. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Matt Flax and Bianca Le Roux

947 presenter Matt Flax matched with his partner, Bianca Le Roux.

Matt Flax and Bianca Le Roux. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

