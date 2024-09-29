WATCH: Springboks Pieter-Steph du Toit’s wife gives fans a glimpse of their newborn baby

The pair tied the knot back in 2015...

Springboks flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit and his wife, Willemien, have welcomed their third bundle of joy.

Their little girl named Lienke, was born earlier this month on 11 September in Paarl.

The pair already have two other beautiful children: Christi (2) and Pieter Stephanus (5).

Willemien took to Instagram to share the joyous announcement with a cute video, captioned: “Baby du Toit, what a blessing.”

Fans and other celebrities have since flooded the comments section with congratulations, celebrating the couple’s growing family.

Willemien du Toit’s pregnancy announcement

Willemien announced her pregnancy in April this year with a stunning clip captioned: “Die 3de baba du Toit is oppad in September” [The 3rd du Toit baby is coming in September].

More babies in Celebville

Another celebrity who recently welcomed her third bundle of joy is American rapper Cardi B, with her estranged husband Offset.

On Sunday, 15 September, the multi-award-winning rapper shared a video and snaps giving her millions of fans a sneak peek inside her delivery room as she welcomed her third baby, who was born on 7 September.

“With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you. You have brought me more love, and more life, and renewed my power! You’ve reminded me that I can have it all and never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!

“I love you so much and can’t wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish and what you pushed me to do. It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns, and tests lying down, but you, your brother, and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through,” Cardi B wrote, announcing her pregnancy in early August this year.