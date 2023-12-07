WATCH: Springboks players Steven Kitshoff and RG Snyman hang out with Ramaphosa’s son

If you have ever wondered why certain Springboks players have well-defined and impressive muscles, here's the answer for you.

Springboks players Steven Kitshoff and RG Snyman spent the day in the company of Tumelo Ramaphosa, the youngest son of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Tumelo, in addition to being the president’s son, is an entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of Studex Group.

Capturing their enjoyable moments, Tumelo shared a video on Instagram showcasing the brotherhood and fun they had while flaunting their strong muscles and tattoos.

Wagyu meat

It appears that Tumelo and the Springboks players aren’t just showcasing their muscles; these well-defined physiques seem to be fuelled by specific vitamins and fatty acids found in a particular beef product offered by the president’s son.

Introducing Tumelo’s Studex Wagyu beef, which is halal certified and conveniently available for delivery straight to your door features a variety of Wagyu cuts, ranging from fillets to ribeye cuts, and includes Wagyu wors and biltong.

Returning to the source of inspiration for the showcased muscles in the video, Tumelo provided a concise description of his Wagyu beef, commonly referred to as Presidential beef, in the caption of his Instagram post.

He wrote “Rich in Omega-3 and Omega-6 Fatty Acids: Wagyu beef has a higher ratio of these beneficial fatty acids compared to other beef types.

“These fats are known for their heart-healthy properties and can help in lowering the risks of heart disease.

“Order your next boost of championship protein at www.studexmeat.com delivered to your door world wide,” read his Instagram post.

Wagyu meat origin

Wagyu originates from a Japanese beef cattle breed, derived from native Asian cattle. The term ‘Wa’ signifies Japanese, and ‘gyu’ translates to cow.

This horned breed of cattle can be black or red and is distinguished by its distinct intramuscular fat cells, known as marbling.

Specialty breeders raise Wagyu cows until they reach seven to 10 months old, at which point they are sold to farmers along with a birth certificate confirming their pure bloodline.

