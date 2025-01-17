Gayton McKenzie questions whether cricket is too expensive for transformation agenda

The minister said this week that South Africa was not producing great black batsmen because the cost of equipment was prohibitive.

Minister of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Gayton McKenzie provided a candid theory on South African cricket’s transformation objectives.

The minister gave a characteristically cavalier interview this week where he elaborated on his goals for 2025 and the South African sporting matters that pressed him the most.

Cricket is on the sporting lips of sports fans, with star-studded lineups currently gracing stadiums across the country.

Cricket too ‘expensive’

McKenzie appeared on Marawa Sports Worldwide where host Robert Marawa described the minister as “hands-on”.

The minister bemoaned the outcry over his international travel expenses, saying that if South Africa was going to project an image of success, it could not bicker over “insignificant” amounts of money spent networking with international sporting decision-makers.

On cricket, he addressed two key issues, firstly questioning why all six Betway SA20 franchises were owned by Indian businesses, as well as the disparity between the number of black bowlers and batters.

He suggested expanding the T20 competition to include two South Africa-owned franchises, before sharing his thoughts on what limited the growth of black batters.

“We have black bowlers but we don’t have black batsmen. It is because the ball is not that expensive, but to have a batting outfit — to have a helmet, the guards, everything — is expensive,” McKenzie stated.

Scorecards disagree

Barring captain Temba Bavuma, the Proteas have had precious few black African batsmen excel at international level, but several talents are emerging on the domestic scene.

Each of the franchises in the CSA 4-Day competition currently have black African batsmen in the top order, with most opening the batting.

The Knights’ Lesego Senokwane currently leads the batting rankings with two centuries and two half-tons in five matches.

The Warriors’ Sinethemba Qeshile occupies sixth in the batting rankings with an average of 44.58 from his 10 appearances at the crease.

Likewise, a browse through the recent scorecards of the schools that churn out Proteas will show a diverse list of names.

While South Africa has unique variables, the concentration of talent in sports can be linked to general interest, which leads to participation.

A survey published by Statista in late 2024 showed that 79% of South Africans were interested in football, with 60% of the nation enjoying rugby.

Although cricket was third on the list, only 45% of respondents enjoyed the gentleman’s game.

However, interest does not correlate with success, as only 18% and 17% of South Africans enjoy swimming and golf, respectively — sports that have produced multiple international champions for the nation.

McKenize did vow to increase spending on school sports in rural areas to bridge the gap in the access of equipment and facilities.

“School sport is our future, if I as a minister don’t do school sport then I am just reckless — reckless with the future of this country,” he said.

