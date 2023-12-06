WATCH: Elana Afrika Bredenkamp buys a new whip – ‘I like nice things’

A few weeks ago, Elana announced bursaries for those in need…

Congratulations are in order for TV presenter and podcaster Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp, who recently bought a brand-new whip.

Elana is popularly known for presenting the SABC 3’s popular lifestyle show, Expresso, between 2013- 2015. She is a radio host on Jacaranda FM.

Taking to her social media platforms to flaunt her new car, the TV star expressed gratitude and also thanked her sales agent for his service and kindness.

“What hard work looks like,” said one of the kindest sales agents, BMW Midrand, I love my work, I love giving. And I like nice things.

“I am reminded that in everything we do, be kind. Kindness has afforded me many opportunities and afforded my sales agent this purchase. Thanks for your kindness, Ross. It’s a pleasure doing business with you and your entire team,” she wrote.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘Home Alone’ actor Macaulay Culkin gets his Hollywood Walk of Fame star just in time for Christmas

Elana on touching lives through her winemaking hobby

Last month, Elana announced Annabelle Shiraz, a partnership with De Grendel Wine Estate.

She said the Annabelle Shiraz partnership celebrates the art of winemaking and helps aspiring wine professionals.

“Today, a dream comes true. I managed to turn My winemaking hobby into a bursary with @degrendelwines,” she wrote on Instagram.

She said she wanted to help aspiring wine professionals from underprivileged backgrounds through the collaboration.

She also shared that her father taught her the importance of helping other people where she can from a young age.

She added: “Using our talent for good, and to effect change, is a cornerstone of my upbringing. Launching this new label, named after my youngest daughter, is a blessing. Being able to help a previously disadvantaged learner through the support of our wine-buying community is the highest honour for me. Winemaking is a hobby for me, but finally, we can help someone through this.”

NOW READ: Rethabile Khumalo celebrates motherhood as she welcomes her baby boy