WATCH: Former Miss SA Demi Leigh Tebow’s husband inducted into Hall of Fame

The couple, married for just over two years, continues to relish their union and youthful journey together.

South African model and beauty queen Demi Leigh Tebow is ecstatic as she celebrates her husband Tim Tebow’s induction into the hall of fame. Tim Tebow, a renowned figure in sports, recently achieved this significant success.

Back in 2017, Demi Leigh was crowned Miss South Africa and went on to become the second Miss Universe winner from the country.

The couple, married for just over two years, continues to relish their union and youthful journey together.

Expressing her joy and pride on Instagram, Demi Leigh shared a video capturing the special moments of her husband’s induction into the hall of fame.

She captioned her post: “My Gator great. I wish I could have been there to experience your college years, but I’m so honoured to be a witness to your life now and see all the #15 jerseys in the stadium. Happy Hall of Fame induction Day,” she wrote.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Inside Eben Etzebeth and Anlia’s ocean-view home

Tim Tebow: Picture: Instagram@TimTebow

About Tim Tebow

Having gained insights into Demi Leigh’s career and life, one might naturally wonder about the hall of famer she is married to and his profession. Here’s what you should know about Tim Tebow:

Timothy Richard Tebow is a former American football quarterback and current sports broadcaster.

He competed in college football for the Florida Gators, achieving the remarkable feat of being the first underclassman to secure the Heisman Trophy in 2007.

On Monday, Tim Tebow secured a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame on the initial ballot, a recognition that comes as no surprise considering his notable achievements both on and off the field throughout his illustrious career with the Gators.

To understand why he’s in the Hall of Fame, let’s look at what he achieved in his career:

He has been named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year three times and was selected for the First Team All-SEC from 2007 to 2009.

Tebow played a key role in leading the Gators to the SEC title in 2006 and 2008, earning MVP honors in the 2008 game.

Additionally, he contributed to three SEC East titles in 2006, 2008, and 2009. His achievements also include making the All-SEC Freshman Team in 2006, and he was honoured as the 2007 Roy Kramer SEC Male Athlete of the Year.

Demi Leigh and Tim Tebow. Picture: Instagram@TimTebow

The ‘Love birds’ story

The tale of this young couple suggests that love can be discovered in unexpected places, even beyond one’s own borders. Given Demi Leigh’s South African background and Tim Tebow’s American roots, it may spark curiosity about how these two individuals crossed paths.

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters’ love story began in a surprising way. The lovebirds met each other at a charity event in early 2018, where Tim was the host, and Demi-Leigh was one of the guests.

The rest of their journey from that moment has led them to where they are today.

NOW READ: Spotify Wrapped party postponed due to ignorance of City of Joburg’s disapproval to host