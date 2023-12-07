TV star Vele Manenje opens up about her weight loss journey

Actress Vele Manenje is embracing a 'self-love' mindset as she confidently shares her weight loss journey with the public.

Actress and TV presenter Vele Manenje takes pride in embracing a healthier version of herself as she embarks on her weight loss journey.

The Skeem Saam actress bravely shared the story of her transformation, highlighting the positive impact it has had on her health and the challenges she used to face with her previous body weight.

Expressing her journey and newfound experiences on Instagram, Vele posted a photo of herself in a beautiful dress, standing in front of a mirror and beautifully embracing what she sees in the mirror.

In her caption, she reflects on her progress, stating that she feels she is a step closer to being her true self.

She wrote: “I have not felt the crack on my back for a long time now, I have not felt the pain that weighs on my ankles and knees in a while now so I am a step closer to being a healthier version of myself… and that’s all I seek and PRAY for ✌🏾✨🕯️,” read the post.

Support structure

In every transformation and decision we make in life, having supportive people around us is crucial to help us navigate the challenges we encounter. This case is not any different for Vele.

Continuing to discuss her journey, Vele expressed gratitude for the support she has received from those around her.

“Thank you to everyone involved in supporting my journey @dr_e_asante @dr_m_t_zimba @az_surgeons @baneld_shaun @dietsense_team @fightclubsa, she wrote on her Instagram post.

Transformation journey still continues

Having successfully shed her previous body weight and embraced her new physique, Vele intends to further refine her body and strive towards her ultimate goal.

She also aims to focus on improving her mental well-being along with additional physical goals.

“Oh and by the way, I will take down #plussizequeen when I have reached my mental and physical goal…it’s not a race and it’s not just about size bo love,” she concluded her Instagram post.

