What Minnie Dlamini learned from her divorce

A lot has been said about Minnie Dlamini’s relationship, marriage and divorce. Most of it far-fetched and mean-spirited.

Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja on The Upside of Failure podcast on her 702, Minnie reflected on the lessons learned, not just from her marriage and the way it ended but from the end of her business as well.

“When people over-sensationalise, over-dramatise, create lies about you, it’s one of the most painful things because I can’t shut from the rooftops to everyone and explain my truth. At the end of the day, I also feel as though I don’t need to. As long as my close family and friends know what the truth is and what is going on, those are the relationships and those are the people that I feel I owe an explanation to. Everyone else will just figure it out when they figure it out,” said Minnie.

Becoming Mrs Jones

In 2017, Minenhle ‘Minnie’ Dlamini married Quinton Jones and documented their nuptials in a three-part special for Multichoice.

The publication of that part of Minnie’s life has created a sense of entitlement to her private life among fans who feel as though it is okay to share their harshest opinions about her appearance, her marriage and her perceived problems.

“People need to understand that when a marriage ends, it doesn’t end at the announcement or the day before the announcement, it ends long before that,” Minne told Relebogile.

“By the time I announced, I had gone through a lot of the processes already. At the time of the announcement, it felt like a really big relief and a weight off my shoulders,” she added, mentioning how she had been separated for a while before making the formal announcement about the end of her marriage.

‘I did not know what I wanted’

Minnie says that she feels as though she went into the marriage not knowing herself and not knowing what she wanted.

“I never imagined getting divorced. I always thought that I would raise my kids how I was raised.”

“I just felt like for me, timing was off, I felt like I didn’t know myself. Furthermore, I went on to further lose myself in my marriage.”

Minnie also said she felt as though the end of her marriage, however painful it was, was a second chance at life for her.

“I think the failure part is on my part from not being able to pick up what was right for me at a time before I went all the way… You know, in relationships you always know, when you look back, you’re like ‘that was a red flag, and that was a red flag… you’re a red flag!’ I’m not pushing the blame in any way, shape, or form but you’re either a red flag and you’re not acknowledging it or they have red flags and you’re not acknowledging it.”

MD Skincare

Speaking about her skincare line coming to an end, she chalked it up to a situation where she went into business with people she shouldn’t have gone into business with. She highlighted the fact that everyone else in the company was making more money than her as a reason for her decision to shut everything down.

“When I got down to the bottom of things, things just weren’t transparent for me. I wasn’t getting the answers that I wanted…”

Minnie said she has since learned the importance of doing proper research when entering into a business venture in a field that you’re not well-versed in.

“I just didn’t know enough about the business and that is why I was able to be short-changed.”

