Radio station changes: Here’s where your favourites will be heading

Former Gagasi FM presenter Penny Ntuli was trending after revealing how much the station offered her in a new contract.

Aldrin Sampear and Penny Ntuli have both recently seen changes in their radio careers. Pictures: @AldrinSampear/Penny Ntuli/ X, Facebook

In the same way the festive season is dominated by incessant shopping, so is this time of the year dominated by on-air changes at many a radio station.

The months of March and April are times when most radio stations give their line-ups a shake up and it hasn’t been different with some of the state broadcaster’s stations announcing new voices on their airwaves.

The movements

South Africa’s national radio station, SAfm announced its new line-up which will come into effect on 1 April.

Newsman Aldrin Sampear, who recently joined Newzroom Afrika, was announced as one of the departures from SAfm. The host of Beyond The Headline (BTH) spoke with gratitude about his time at the station.

“I’m immensely grateful to the management of SAfm for taking a risk on me, to the BTH crew behind the scenes who have ensured a smooth take off, thank you,” said the broadcaster in a statement.

“I leave a much better journalist and broadcaster and for that I give credit to our listeners and guests who have graced us with their time and challenged us to think harder. I’m going to miss this place, all the best with the growth of the station.”

Sampear will be replaced by seasoned broadcaster Ashraf Garda in the drive time slot. Garda, who has been away from radio for five years will host The National Pulse.

Garda previously worked at SAfm from 2010 until 2019, with notable experience in current affairs, television journalism and being a moderator, among many attributes.

But the veteran’s comeback hasn’t been welcomed by some netizens though, sighting Garda’s age and the fact that he is a former employee of the station.

This radio station doesn't wanna move with times hey, what is this?! I guess I'll have to go back to power FM from 3 to 6, at least Thabiso with an extra o is bearable. — Madidimalo Morulane (@gudzi_) March 26, 2024

More changes

Nothemba Madumo, who was employed by Metro FM for more than a decade hosting Urban Jazz Experience, was announced as an addition to 702 and Cape Talk, where she will host a similar show to the one she hosted on Metro FM.

“Cape Talk is delighted to welcome Nothemba Madumo to our team. We believe her expertise and passion for jazz will resonate strongly with our audiences, adding a new dimension to our Sunday programming line-up,” said Tessa van Staden, Cape Talk station manager.

Thobela FM also announced some changes to their airwaves, with breakfast show Ditlalemiso seeing some change, as co-host to Leonard “Lenny T” Legodi,

Poelano Setwaba moved to the drive-time slot to host the afternoon show alongside Skhumbuzo Mbata.

The ‘Madam Speaker of the airwaves’ will be replaced by Lethabo ‘Lejoy’ Mathatho.

Motsweding FM also announced their line-up on Tuesday.

Pay disparity

On Monday Gagasi FM on-air personality Penny Ntuli was trending after revealing how much she earns at the station in a Facebook post, following a contract renewal.

Ntuli revealed that she was being offered a contract that would see her earn a mere R 2 800 per month.

“I gladly accepted the new show until I was told ukuthi I’ll be getting paid R 2 800 p/m. (Something not too far from what I was getting paid the past two years),” she shared in the post.

One of the many people who commented on her post was Former uMhlobo Wenene on-air personality Spitch Nzawumbi who encouraged Ntuli to leave the company if she feels unappreciated.

“You will never go wrong with choosing better, Penny. It doesn’t matter how much you love a place, if it doesn’t empower you economically in exchange of your gift, leave it.”

Penny Lebyane was also vocal about the pay disparity of black female broadcasters to that of male and other females of different races.

As far as l'm concerned on radio women do more for culture generally under difficult circumstances whilst for males it's just vibes and egoism generally they are so uninterested on broader societal issues hence the level of reasoning here on this app and out there🌍 #BlackRadio — PennyLebyane💚PennyLebyaneDotAfrica (@PennyLebyane) March 26, 2024

