Ye Ye to the new: Kanye West legally changes his name — again

American rapper and businessman Kanye West has reportedly changed his name once more.

In 2021, the rapper legally changed his name from Kanye Omari West to Ye at a Los Angeles court, a few years after first announcing his plans to change his name on Twitter in 2018.

According to E! News, the rapper legally changed his name to Ye Ye in business documents filed in California this week.

The publication reports that Kanye’s CFO, Hussain Lalani, recently listed him as “Ye Ye” in multiple business filings with the California Secretary of State.

Earlier this month, Kanye announced on Twitter that he was deactivating his X account @kanyewest and starting a new one under his name, Ye, which is also the title of his eighth studio album.

“I’ma finally stop using the @kanyewest Twitter ’cause my name is Ye,” he tweeted on 1 June. “Gonna start a ye account and it is what it is,” he added.

Ima finally stop using the @kanyewest twitter cause my name is Ye



Gonna start a ye account and it is what it is — ye (@kanyewest) June 1, 2025

He previously shared in an interview with radio host Big Boy in 2018 that he was drawn to the word “ye” for a name because it’s “the most commonly used word in the Bible”.

“In the Bible, it means ‘you’. So, I’m you, I’m us, it’s us. It went from Kanye, which means ‘the only one’, to just Ye — a reflection of our good, our bad, our confusion, everything.”

Kanye West globe-trotting with his wife

Meanwhile, Kanye and his wife, Bianca Censori, are enjoying a globe-trotting lifestyle.

The couple was recently in Japan, joined by Bianca’s 20-year-old sister, Angelina Censori, who, according to Daily Mail, also accompanied them on a recent trip to Spain.

Angelina shared snapshots from their trip to Japan and Spain on Instagram.

