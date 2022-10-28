Kaunda Selisho

Ahead of his surgery to repair a collapsed lung earlier this week, South African broadcaster Mark Pilgrim took time out to thank the nursing staff at Netcare Milpark Hospital where he is currently being treated.

“To the staff and nurses at Millpark Hospital… you are my angels,” wrote the radio host alongside an update for the people who have been following his cancer journey.

Cancer returns

Mark Pilgrim confirmed that his cancer had returned earlier this year after he spent 33 years in remission.

“In my moments of weakness, you encourage me to find my strength. Thank you my Adrienne. Spending a few days with all my girls, appreciating love and life, gulping in the fresh air (and some Amarula), before the tough journey begins… again,” he tweeted, hinting that something may be amiss.

A few days later, he confirmed that his cancer had indeed returned after fans expressed their concern.

“Thank you for all the kind messages of support as I’ve spent a few days away with loved ones. We’ll know the full extent of what’s going on in a few days after the PET scan. Suffice to say, the Big C has come knocking on my door again,” wrote Mark on Instagram.

He also thanked his radio family at Hot 102.7 whom he said had been “amazingly supportive”. Mark currently hosts the 9am -12pm slot at the community station.

“I ask for your patience when I’m off air receiving treatment. My pledge to you is that as long as I have the strength to climb the three flights of stairs at the studio and do a good show, I’ll be there on air, having a laugh and keeping each other company with some good tunes,” he promised his listeners.

“I’m not Chuck Norris. Yes, I am scared. I am also strong. Both emotions run parallel with each other. I’m under the care of incredible doctors and surrounded by love,” he concluded before stating that his “story” was not over.

Lung drainage

The procedure performed on Mark Pilgrim comes just days after he missed a few days on air at Hot 102.7.

He took to Instagram to apologise to his supportive listeners.

“Sorry guys, had plans to be back on air tomorrow, but the constant lung draining (another 2L today) is really knocking me,” began the radio host.

“Today I would like to say a heartfelt THANK YOU to Lloyd, Tony and the rest of the management team at @hot1027fm. I phone to say I want to crawl up the stairs and do a show and they’re the sensible ones saying, no matter how many times I’m off air, their priority is supporting me getting better.”

“We are not just a radio station. We’re a family. Thank you to everyone at @hot1027fm,” he concluded before letting his followers know that his surgery might be a possibility.

Documenting it all on YouTube

Mark Pilgrim was diagnosed with stage 3 testicular cancer in 1988. According to his Wikipedia page, it was an aggressive form of cancer and spread to his lungs and kidneys.

“After nine months of chemotherapy, he was declared to be in remission and had remained so for about 33 years.”

Over the decades, he has worked as an ambassador for the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) and has been “a friend” of the Reach for a Dream Foundation.

Most recently, he has been documenting his journey on his YouTube channel.

