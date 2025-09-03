‘You loved all of us so deeply’: Ama Qamata mourns her father’s death

Tributes are pouring in...

Actress Ama Qamata has shared a moving tribute following the death of her stepfather.

Taking to Instagram, the Blood & Water star opened up about her grief, saying life would never be the same again.

“In this moment, nothing feels real; life will never be the same again. I love you, Marcus, and I wish I had the opportunity to tell you that one more time. You were the best dad in the entire world,” she wrote.

Qamata said she will always miss his sarcastic jokes, dry sense of humour, and their long conversations.

“You loved all of us so deeply, and I am so blessed to have been part of your life. God knows how much you’ve changed mine,” she added.

Concluding her post, the actress said she will hold on to the love he gave them.

“You always loved this song, and now I’ll hold onto it as a reminder of you and the love you gave us. Rest in eternal peace, Papa, until we meet again.”

Rising star

Popularly known for her role as Puleng Khumalo on Blood & Water, Qamata made her television debut in 2016 at the age of 17, playing Naledi in the sitcom My Perfect Family on SABC1.

In 2020, she joined the cast of Gomora on Mzansi Magic as Buhle and has also appeared in Rhythm City and Commandos: The Mission. Her most recent role is Palesa in Netflix’s series Marked.

