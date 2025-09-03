WoodBlock DJs’ ‘Skuta Baba’ remix earns AFRIMA nod

The duo is also nominated at the 31st South African Music Awards.

Amapiano duo WoodBlock DJs have secured a nomination at the prestigious All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

The pair is in the running for Producer of the Year and Best African DJ.

The 2025 AFRIMAs will be held in Lagos, Nigeria, from 25 November to 30 November 2025.

The duo is also nominated at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) for Remix of the Year for their hit Skuta Baba Remix.

The remix features a heavyweight line-up, including Cassper Nyovest, Kwesta, Buzzi Lee, Tony Dayimane, Kane Keid, Mvelost and Set Off.

At the SAMAs, WoodBlock will go head-to-head with TitoM (Tshwala Bam), Jnr SA (Mngani), Tycoon (Iza Mawala) and Mpho Wav (Hlala).

“This is more than a nomination; it’s a celebration of the sound, culture and community that South African music represents,” the duo said in a statement.

“We are honoured to stand alongside such incredible artists and to keep telling our story on bigger stages.”

ALSO READ: Rachel Kolisi honoured with Women of Wonder Award in Cape Town

Celebrating South African sound

The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) announced the SAMA 2025 nominees on Thursday in Gauteng.

A total of 25 categories were unveiled, with a further five still to come in September.

SAMA spokesperson Unati Gwija described the 31st annual awards, set for November, as “a symphony of South African sound”.

“It is the wisdom of age meeting the exuberance of youth, as emerging voices and established icons go head-to-head across categories,” Gwija said.

“From amapiano trailblazers to jazz virtuosos, gospel powerhouses to hip hop poets, we are living through a golden era where boundaries blur and music reigns supreme.”

NOW READ: Local fashion police 2025: Celebrating South African style with heritage, and umswenko