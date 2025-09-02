Tyla pays heartfelt tribute to her late grandmother: ‘The sweetest soul’

Grammy-winning amapiano star Tyla has shared the heartbreaking news of her grandmother’s passing.

In a deeply personal post, the South African singer honoured the woman she describes as her greatest inspiration, thanking her for the love, wisdom, and cultural grounding that shaped her artistry.

On Monday, 1 September 2025, Tyla took to Instagram to confirm the loss of her beloved grandmother.

The Water hitmaker, known for blending amapiano with global pop sounds, posted a tender photograph alongside a message of gratitude: “I thank God for your presence in my life. Thank you for all the love and all the stories you would tell me. Your presence will forever be missed. The sweetest soul.”

A grandmother’s gentle influence

Beyond the glitz of international stages, Tyla has always spoken about the quiet power her grandmother held in her life. It was this figure who encouraged her to sing, often making her repeat melodies until her voice reached perfection.

What may have seemed like strictness at the time later became one of the strongest foundations of her musical career.

Her grandmother also instilled in her a source of pride for her Zulu heritage, reminding her to carry her roots even as she soared into global superstardom. These lessons of resilience, discipline, and identity now echo through her music.

A personal loss, a collective reflection

The news struck a chord with fans, who flooded social media with messages of comfort. Many acknowledged that the woman she mourns is also the woman who, in many ways, helped gift the world her voice.

This loss highlights a universal truth: behind every public figure is a private circle of love and sacrifices that shapes them. Her heartfelt tribute is a reminder of the elders who anchor families, pass down traditions, and quietly weave strength into future generations.

Carrying her legacy forward

As Tyla continues her journey as one of South Africa’s brightest exports, her grandmother’s influence will remain stitched into her artistry. The grief she now carries is also a promise to keep alive the love, culture, and music her grandmother nurtured within her.