Maweni was arrested in January 2025 in connection with an alleged assault.

Traditional healer and reality TV personality Gogo Maweni recently opened up about how her time in prison brought her closer to her ancestors and renewed her commitment to her spiritual calling.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Maweni reflected on her arrest in January 2025 and the time she spent at Sun City prison.

She said the experience made her reflect on her choices and the direction her life had taken.

“Looking back on the period around my arrest in 2025, I can see that I was acting out of character,” she said.

Maweni said she had conversations with her ancestors while in prison and made a promise to spend more time listening to them and focusing on the spiritual work entrusted to her.

“While I was in Sun City prison, I had conversations with my ancestors that I still carry with me.

“I told them that when I walked out of Sun City, I would make time to listen to them, draw closer to them and give myself fully to the spiritual work they had entrusted to me,” she said.

Also announcing that she would be declining all media engagements until 2028, Maweni said she began turning down media invitations in 2025 to honour the promise she made to her ancestors.

“I began declining media invitations that year to honour that promise and give my calling the attention it deserves. I am still finding myself in those conversations.”

Gogo Maweni’s 2025 arrest

Maweni, whose real name is Makhotso Lee-Anne Mofokeng, was arrested on 19 January 2025 in connection with an alleged assault in Dlamini, Soweto, in December 2019.

She appeared before the Protea Magistrate’s Court, where she faced a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

She was granted R5 000 bail on 27 January 2025.

Her trial was postponed several times in 2025, including due to her high-risk twin pregnancy and recovery after childbirth.