Celebs And Viral

Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Narissa Subramoney
Deputy digital editor
1 minute read
27 Oct 2022
11:24 am

WATCH: Zuma enjoys the taste of freedom with a decadent ice cream Sundae

Narissa Subramoney

Zuma's 15-month prison term expired in early October, even though he only served less than two months behind bars.

Zuma enjoys the taste of freedom
Picture - Screengrab

Former President Jacob Zuma is a free man and the number one resident from Nkandla was filmed celebrating his freedom with a decadent ice cream Sundae.

Zuma’s 15-month prison term expired earlier this month even though he only served less than two months behind bars.

The elderly former statesman was later controversially released from prison on medical parole owing to an unspecified terminal illness.

ALSO READ: Jacob Zuma not done with politics, eyes ANC chair post

That matter is now the subject of a privately prosecuted case against the state’s lead advocate on the multi-billion rand arms deal case Billy Downer, and News24 journalists Karyn Maughan.

Zuma has accused Downer of leaking his private medical details to Maughan. Both have denied the accusations.

READ MORE
South Africa at risk of 'full-blown revolution' over water, electricity, lack of leadership

But despite the legal woes, the 80-year-old was seen on Tiktok celebrating the end of his prison term with ice cream.

WATCH: Zuma enjoying his freedom

@emzini99 #Zuma ♬ original sound – Phila

NOW READ: Zuma is officially a free man as prison sentence expires

Read more on these topics