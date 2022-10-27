WATCH: Zuma enjoys the taste of freedom with a decadent ice cream Sundae

Narissa Subramoney

Former President Jacob Zuma is a free man and the number one resident from Nkandla was filmed celebrating his freedom with a decadent ice cream Sundae.

Zuma’s 15-month prison term expired earlier this month even though he only served less than two months behind bars.

The elderly former statesman was later controversially released from prison on medical parole owing to an unspecified terminal illness.

That matter is now the subject of a privately prosecuted case against the state’s lead advocate on the multi-billion rand arms deal case Billy Downer, and News24 journalists Karyn Maughan.

Zuma has accused Downer of leaking his private medical details to Maughan. Both have denied the accusations.

But despite the legal woes, the 80-year-old was seen on Tiktok celebrating the end of his prison term with ice cream.

