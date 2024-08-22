‘I’m excited I’m in my father’s land,’ Chidimma Adetshina as she lands in Nigeria to compete

The 22-year-old model was invited to participate at Miss Universe Nigeria after her South African citizenship was questioned.

Speaking after landing in Nigeria, former Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Adetshina said she wants to use the opportunity at Miss Universe Nigeria to bring people together and promote diversity.

“I’m excited I’m in my father’s land and I want to get to experience more about it. It’s been 20 years since I’ve been here. I just want to get to know more about the culture and where I come from,” said Adetshina in a video.

“My goal is obviously to win the crown of Miss Universe Nigeria and I do have an impact that I want to share with everybody. As a woman who has obviously faced adversity, I want to use my story to bring people together,” she said.

Home Affairs

The 22 year-old model was invited to participate at Miss Universe Nigeria after her South African citizenship was questioned.

“I want us to value diversity and celebrate our differences, in [sic] that way we can build a stronger community that benefits everybody.

“I have received an invitation from the Silverbird Group who are the organisers of the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, and I say this with great excitement because I have decided to accept this invitation,” Adetshina averred last week.

Her acceptance of the invite followed the Department of Home Affairs’ disclosure of alleged fraud and identity theft involving her mother.

On Tuesday, the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs has been informed that two Department of Home Affairs officials are under investigation for their alleged involvement in the fraud allegedly committed by Adetshina’s mother.

Head of the counter-corruption unit advocate Constance Moitse informed the committee that it had identified the mother and child who suffered due to the alleged identity theft.

The mother, born in 1982, applied for her ID document in 1995 in Tshwane.

When she went to collect her ID in the capital city, officials informed her that it was to be collected in Johannesburg, where she had not applied for it.

She later gave birth to a child in 2001. When she attempted to register her child’s birth, she was informed that a child had already been registered under her ID number. That child was Adetshina.

ALSO READ: Chidimma Adetshina: Home Affairs identifies ID theft victim, two officials being investigated

Miss Universe Nigeria

Miss Universe Nigeria invited Adetshina following her decision to remove herself from the South African pageant.

“We acknowledge the circumstances surrounding your withdrawal and understand the challenges you may be facing. In light of these events, we want to extend our support and encouragement.

“We believe that your journey in the world of pageantry is far from over and that there are still numerous opportunities for you to showcase your talent, grace and beauty,” parts of the statement read.

Adetshina will represent the country’s Taraba state, which is a province in north-eastern Nigeria.

Miss Universe Nigeria is thrilled to welcome Miss Chidimma Adetshina to Nigeria as one of the contestants. Welcome. #MissUniverseNigeria pic.twitter.com/PYBSwJoFOS — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) August 21, 2024

Miss Universe Nigeria is a spin-off of Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant, which is organised by Silverbird Communications.

According to its website, the pageant’s primary objective is to provide a platform for Nigerian women to showcase their beauty, intelligence and cultural pride to the world.

At Miss Universe Nigeria, we strive to uphold the highest standards of excellence, and our winner will have the honour of representing Nigeria on the global stage at the Miss Universe international pageant.

Last year’s winner Ugochi Ihezue represented the Imo State.

NOW READ: Miss SA controversy: A mirror to statelessness crisis