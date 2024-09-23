Inside Miss SA Mia le Roux’s homecoming ceremony[PICS]

The festivities started on Friday and continued until Saturday, 21 September…

Reigning Miss SA, Mia le Roux, received a warm welcome over the weekend as she returned to her hometown for the first time since her crowning.

The 24-year-old beauty queen, who made history as the first differently-abled titleholder, was honoured with a spectacular street parade.

Dinner at Cango Caves

The celebrations didn’t end there, as the parade was followed by a special canapé dinner held in the world-famous Cango Caves.

Greater Oudtshoorn Municipality Executive Mayor Johan Allers praised Mia for her impact and advocacy.

“I am immensely proud of Mia’s achievement – she has truly empowered and inspired the differently-abled community all over the world.

“Her voice for inclusivity and her challenge to societal barriers is truly admirable. We support her in all her endeavours. We, the community of Oudtshoorn, salute you, Mia,” Allers said.

Ahead of the homecoming last week, Mia expressed her excitement to reconnect with her community.

“I’m so excited to celebrate this incredible win with Oudtshoorn, as this victory is just as much theirs as it is mine. I hope this will inspire my hometown to always continue in the spirit of giving and taking care of one another.”

Taking to Instagram on Friday, she shared that she took a breather in Cape Town before going home.

“A mini homecoming before my actual homecoming. I have been living in Cape Town for a few years. It was lovely to be able to breathe in the fresh ocean air…” she wrote.

Mia’s mother, Liesel, also expressed her joy for the homecoming.

“I know the Oudtshoornites (residents of Oudtshoorn) have been looking forward to Mia visiting the town since her coronation.

“We are grateful that the Miss South Africa organisation is sending her back to her people and the beautiful Little Karoo for the weekend. There is great excitement,” she said.

