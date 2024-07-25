PICTURES: All the glamour at KZN film and television awards

The Playhouse theatre in Durban this weekend hosted various actors and actresses across TV and film for the 11th Simon Mabhunu Sabela Kwazulu-Natal Film and Television awards.

Well known actress Nomalanga Shozi hosts the 11th Simon Mabhunu Sabela Kwazulu-Natal Film and Television awards at the Playhouse theatre in Durban over the weekend. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

The awards recognise outstanding achievement and excellence within the South African Film and Television industry, with a special focus on KwaZulu-Natal. David Lloyd gestures as they receive the "Best production Design" award for the film Shaka Ilembe during the 11th Simon Mabhunu Sabela Kwazulu-Natal Film and Television awards at the Playhouse theatre in Durban over the weekend. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal Actor Thembinkosi Mthethwa scoops "Best Actor TV" award. Handing the awards are actors Jack Devanarain (L) and Nqobile Khumalo. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal Well known television personality Cynthia Shange accepts the "Lifetime Achievement". Picture: Rajesh Jantilal Dancers perform during the 11th Simon Mabhunu Sabela Kwazulu-Natal Film and Television. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal Gatsheni perform a dance. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal Well known actress Nirvana Nokwe is seen on the red carpet. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal Well known televsion personality Hope Mbhele is seen on the red carpet. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal Well known radio and media personality Vanessa Marawa. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal Well known televsion actress and producer Maria Valaskatzis. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal Ziya Xulu gestures as she receives the "Best Newcomer Actress" award during the 11th Simon Mabhunu Sabela Kwazulu-Natal Film and Television awards. Presenting the award are Sibongokuhlr Nkosi (L) and Vuyo Biyella (R). Picture: Rajesh Jantilal