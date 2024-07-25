PICTURES: All the glamour at KZN film and television awards
The Playhouse theatre in Durban this weekend hosted various actors and actresses across TV and film for the 11th Simon Mabhunu Sabela Kwazulu-Natal Film and Television awards.
Well known actress Nomalanga Shozi hosts the 11th Simon Mabhunu Sabela Kwazulu-Natal Film and Television awards at the Playhouse theatre in Durban over the weekend. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
The awards recognise outstanding achievement and excellence within the South African Film and Television industry, with a special focus on KwaZulu-Natal.
