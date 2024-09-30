‘Channels remain live for our African audience,’ says Cartoon Network Africa despite website shutdown

The past few years have seen cable networks lose revenue with a loss in carriage fees from cord-cutting resulting in a drop in subscribers and ratings.

The Cartoon Network Africa and Cartoonito Africa channels remain live for the African audience according to Cartoon Network Africa Picture: NurPhoto / Contributor

Warner Bros. Discovery may have shut down the Cartoon Network website but it has reassured its African viewers that the TV channel will operate as usual.

“The Cartoon Network Africa and Cartoonito Africa channels remain live for our African audience,” Cartoon Network Africa told The Citizen.

“Following a review of how young American audiences engage with our US brands, Warner Bros. Discovery in the US has decided to close the Cartoon Network US website.”

Cartoonito Africa is formerly known as Boomerang Africa.

The past few years have seen cable networks lose revenue with a loss in carriage fees from cord-cutting resulting in a drop in subscribers and ratings.

A visit to the Cartoon Network website read “Looking for episodes of your favorite Cartoon Network shows? Check out what’s available to stream on Max (subscription required).

Sign up for Max, where you can also create a kid’s profile with rating restrictions and additional privacy protections to keep it fun and kid-friendly!”

The message also noted existing cable subscribers can use the “connected apps” as well as watching programs on television.

Besides their app, the Cartoon Network content can be accessed on such social media websites as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram as well as on connected TV devices including Roku, Apple TV and Amazon.

A report by Forbes said Cartoon Network cable channel is currently available in less than half of the U.S. (compared to 87% in 2011) TV homes.

The cable network televises content daily from 6am to 5pm. The WBD’s Adult Swim is televised daily from 5pm to 6am.

As kid’s viewing habits continue to bypass linear television for on-demand streaming, the audience delivery of the Cartoon Network and other cable networks targeting children such as the Disney Channel and Nickelodeon have been rapidly losing eyeballs.

In July 2024, Cartoon Network averaged 74,000 viewers during its broadcast day ranking 43rd overall.

ALSO READ: Become a Climate Champion with Cartoon Network

Consistency in Africa

According to DStv-i Measurement Cartoon Network Africa has consistently been the leading kids’ TV channel in South Africa since 2010.

Along with Cartoonito, these channels continue to dominate viewership ratings, consistently holding the first and second positions among DStv households since 2018.

“Our commitment to innovative and fresh programming ensures that we continue to captivate young audiences,” said the channel.

Last week, YouTube hit show CN Challengers Go! made its TV debut after racking up more than 1.97 million views. Hosted by Ryan Dube and Wilsy Kituku, the show is screened on weekdays in the morning.

“We are thrilled to showcase South African talent through this fast-paced and uniquely local series. The quirky challenges, paired with Ryan and Wilsy’s infectious energy, will no doubt connect with audiences across the continent, said Ana González, Warner Bros. Discovery vice president of Kids Content for Southern Europe, APAC and Africa.

“We’re proud to celebrate the diverse creativity coming out of Africa, and we know this show will have kids laughing out loud everywhere.”

NOW READ: Cartoon Network launches sci-fi adventure comedy, Elliott From Earth