Moonchild Sanelly drops ‘To Kill a Single Girl (Tequila)’ ahead of international tour and album release

Moonchild is gearing up for her UK and Europe tour scheduled for next year.

Musician and dancer Moonchild Sanelly has dropped a new single ahead of her album release and international tour, both set for 2025.

To Kill a Single Girl (Tequila) is the fourth single from Moonchild’s highly anticipated studio album, Full Moon, which will be released in January next year.

The F-Boys hitmaker is also gearing up for her UK and Europe tour scheduled for March 2025, where she will perform in cities such as Manchester, Dublin, Leeds, Glasgow, Birmingham, Bristol, London, and Germany.

Moonchild teamed up with internationally renowned director Jesse Roth to shoot the music video for To Kill a Single Girl (Tequila) in London just a few days ago.

She described the song as a breakup anthem about the dangers of alcohol-fuelled truth-telling.

“I had to let go. I’m always truthful, but I had unnecessary thorns when it came to my truth — it was potentially ruining my relationships,” she said.

Capturing raw energy and candid moments with Moonchild Sanelly

Roth explained that the concept for the music video is a playful take on Moonchild‘s love/hate relationship with tequila.

“Using a Snorricam chest camera fixed on her unmistakable face and hair, the aim was to create an immersive perspective that reflects intoxication, whilst keeping the energy of the video playful and positive,” he said.

He shared that during the filming, there were many candid, unplanned moments, such as Moonchild’s interactions with fans and her team in the dressing room.

“You get a real feel for the raw energy of that day. The unpredictable nature of capturing spontaneous moments adds an exciting, authentic layer to the film and keeps me happy as a director, as I love those elements you can’t plan for 100%,” Roth added.

Moonchild’s studio album will feature 12 tracks, including songs like Scrambled Eggs, Gwara Gwara, and Sweet & Savage, to name a few.

Produced by Johan Hugo, the album was recorded in Malawi, the UK, and Sweden.

