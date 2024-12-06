Who is SA’s favourite artist? Here are Spotify’s top 10 most-streamed songs and albums

From the infectious beats of Amapiano to the soothing sounds of traditional music, here are SA's top 10 most-streamed songs and albums on Spotify.

Spotify has officially unveiled its 2024 top 10 most-streamed songs and albums in South Africa.

South Africa’s love for Amapiano is evident, as the rankings are dominated by Amapiano artists, with Kabza De Small leading both the most-streamed album and song categories.

His album, Isimo claimed the number one spot on the most-streamed albums list, with two of his tracks, Imithandazo and Amazwe, dominating the top 10 most-streamed songs.

Other South African stars like Kelvin Momo (Kurhula), Lwah Ndlunkulu (Imizwa), and Mlindo The Vocalist (Emakhaya) also featured in the list of the most-streamed albums on Spotify this year.

Grammy Award-winning star Tyla’s self-titled debut album, TYLA, also made it onto the most-streamed albums list, taking the number four spot just below Kabza De Small, Chris Brown, and Kelvin Momo.

International artists also remain strong contenders, with Chris Brown’s 11:11, SZA’s SOS, and Drake’s For All The Dogs earning places on the albums list.

Billie Eilish’s latest release, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, also secured a spot, coming in at number seven.

In the songs category, TitoM’s Tshwala Bam and Kelvin Momo’s Amalobolo kept the Amapiano groove alive, while international stars like Kendrick Lamar (Not Like Us) and Benson Boone (Beautiful Things) added diversity to the mix.

The internationally renowned DJ and dancer Uncle Waffles rounded out the songs list with her track Wadibusa.

ALSO READ: American rapper and singer Gunna is coming to South Africa

Spotify’s top 10 most-streamed songs and albums in South Africa

NOW READ: Moonchild Sanelly drops ‘To Kill a Single Girl (Tequila)’ ahead of international tour and album release