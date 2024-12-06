American rapper and singer Gunna is coming to South Africa

The four-time Grammy nominee will headline the Heineken House.

Internationally acclaimed rapper and singer Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, famously known as Gunna, is coming to South Africa.

Courtesy of Heineken House, Gunna will headline a spectacular event on 25 January 2025 in Johannesburg.

Heineken House is not just about music — it’s a dynamic fusion of creativity, arts, and culture that has already made waves globally, from iconic festivals like Coachella to the vibrant streets of Brazil and the local favourite, Rocking the Daisies.

Heineken House stages and line-up

The Johannesburg edition promises to elevate the experience even further with an exciting line-up.

The event will feature four stages, starting with the main stage where Young Stunna will lead the star-studded line-up, which includes Maglera Doe Boy, Dee Koala, 25K, Morda, and DBN Gogo.

Another stage, called Face2Face, introduces a groundbreaking DJ concept where DJs perform side-by-side on individual decks, creating beats live in an intense, interactive setup.

Expect electrifying sets from top acts such as DJ Biza, Vigro Deep, Success with 032 Choppa, and Ice Beats and Sbuda Ma Leather.

Freshest Finds Stage: This is where the audience will discover the future of sound with breakthrough artists like Gigi and Royal Music.

Lastly, the Beyond Music Stage will provide attendees with a bold local fashion collaboration experience, highlighting the city’s unique street style.

Marcel Swain, Head of Marketing: Premium at Heineken Beverages, said: “Heineken House is where we social, as we like to say—it’s going to be an entertaining experience enjoyed by individuals from all walks of life.

“We are ecstatic to partner with and welcome Gunna to the line-up to bring Mzansi a once-in-a-lifetime show!”

