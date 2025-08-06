‘Creation of PoeComSto is long overdue’ says poet about government’s bid to revitalise creative sector

PoeComSto Council exists to nurture, develop, and elevate poetry, comedy, and storytelling.

In its bid to restructure and revitalise South Africa’s creative sector, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) has created 17 sector clusters, among which is the Poetry, Comedy and Storytelling Council (PoeComSto Council).

“I believe the creation of PoeComSto is long overdue, poetry, comedy and storytelling are so closely linked yet the creative industry treats them as different houses when they’re just different rooms in the same house,” poet Nomonde ‘Sky’ Mlotshwa told The Citizen.

The other 16 clusters include Film, Cinema and Television, Animation and Gaming, Visual Arts, Books and Publishing and Dance, among others.

Structuring the sector

According to the DSAC PoeComSto Council, it exists to nurture, develop, and elevate poetry, comedy, and storytelling while contributing to social cohesion, heritage preservation, and the creative economy.

“South Africa’s long-standing traditions of oral storytelling, poetic expression, and comedic social commentary are central to our culture. Yet, these disciplines have suffered from decades of underinvestment, lack of coordination, and limited platforms for meaningful growth,” PoeComSto’s chairperson, MoAfrika Wa Mokgathi said.

Wa Mokgathi is a seasoned poet and author herself.

“PoeComSto was created to close that gap, by building support systems, creating opportunities, and advocating and lobbying for the creatives behind the mic and the pen.”

The official launch of the PoeComSto Council will take place on 16 August 2025 in Johannesburg, where the programme will be unpacked, followed by a first phase of a series of provincial workshops in five provinces.

These workshops will focus on skill-building in performance, writing, comedic timing/techniques, and storytelling, as well as exploring alternative revenue models and digital engagement strategies.

Amplifying voices

Mlotshwa is known to many as a poet who built her reputation through videos on social media and live performances in South Africa and neighbouring countries.

Through social media, Mlotshwa has built an ardent following.

Sometimes hilarious, other times serious as the topic she tackles, but her work is always meticulously crafted, and this has probably made it easier for her work to be shared and rehashed many times on social platforms.

She says that if PoeComSto works, it would help amplify the voices of poets like her who have built their careers without government assistance.

“I believe that this will help heighten our reach and help our voices be heard in terms of the lack of financial aids and or the knowledge of,” she said.

One of the clusters is art education, which speaks to her point.

Craft into careers

The DSAC says the council is more than an administrative body but a community of artists, organisers, and cultural workers committed to rewriting the narrative for the sectors.

“Through our work, we aim to develop talent, create platforms, preserve our heritage and promote education in this sector, as well as boost creative economies by assisting artists in turning their craft into careers through professional development, touring support and market access,” states Wa Mokgathi.

The clusters created by the DSAC. Picture: Supplied

Mlotshwa has been practising as a poet for 17 years and says the worst experience in the industry is how many people and organisations are happy to book poets, just as long as they don’t pay them.

“What would make my career easier is it being recognised as a sole profession and not one that needs another title to have weight.

“For example with poetry, it’s almost close to impossible just being a poet without having to shelter it under script writing, copy writing, acting, voice over work etc,” shares Mlotshwa.

She says if there is an organisation that stands up for artists like herself, she believes most poets wouldn’t abandon their art for day jobs.

Arthur in events cluster

The creation of the clusters is a step in the right direction after years of groans from artists in various disciplines.

However, seeing the name of Kwaito artist Arthur Mafokate among the list of names in the Exhibitions, Events, Festivals, and Technical productions cluster is problematic.

Mafokate was implicated in defrauding the National Lotteries Commission of more than R56 million meant for community development.

Other familiar names in the different clusters include experienced theatre administrator Ismail Mahomed, who is in the theatre cluster, and actor Jack Devnarain in the TV and cinema sector.

