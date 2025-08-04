‘A layer of sweetness’: Jackie Phamotse reflects on nomination amid two-year sentence

Jackie Phamotse was sentenced to house arrest for defaming media moguls Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo in a tweet a few years ago.

“The harder the battle, the sweeter the victory” are words that are ringing true for author Jackie Phamotse.

This is after her book, The Tea Merchant, was nominated at this year’s Sunday Times Literary Awards in the Fiction Prize category.

“The recognition means a lot to me, especially considering the book’s release coincided with a challenging time in my life,” Phamotse told The Citizen.

The Tea Merchant was released a year ago in August, following Phamotse’s sentencing to two years of correctional supervision (house arrest) and ordered to perform community service by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

The judgment came after a six-year-long legal battle for defaming media moguls Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo over a tweet alleging that Romeo had engaged in a sexual encounter with another man.

“Being sentenced to two years of correctional supervision certainly adds a layer of sweetness to this nomination. It’s a testament to the book’s impact and resonance with readers,” shared Phamotse.

Phamotse in a ‘good place’

Soon after the judgment, Phamotse said God had given her strength and peace. “I’m covered. I’m home, lost nothing but given more time to do what I’m called to do,” she said in 2024.

Speaking to this publication 12 months after the court’s decision, Phamotse expressed the same conviction.

“I have never focused on things that don’t serve me. I have used my time to study and write. I am in a good place and feel blessed that I can still do what I have always set out to do,” shared Phamotse.

“This nomination is a big one, as I started as a self-published author and now work with Penguin Random House. My work will outlive me, and I am very proud of it.”

Phamotse said she was a writer, and that is her main priority.

“I tell stories that no one dares to, and The Tea Merchant was a book that held me up during my trial. I wrote it, hoping that it would inspire and give light to our historical heritage of the Khoi and San people. It’s a story about extreme prejudice and racial oppression. But it’s a resilient story.”

Readers’ response to The Tea Merchant

Since releasing the book, Phamotse has been invited to book festivals and book clubs across the country to share the book.

She was a guest at the Franschhoek Literary Festival and the Kingsmead Book Fair, and also received an invitation to an all-male book club by Black Dads Unplugged.

“The reception of The Tea Merchant has been overwhelmingly positive, with invitations to various book festivals and clubs. I’m humbled by the response, and it’s clear that readers have connected with the story and its themes,” Phamotse said.

She says one of the most surprising aspects has been seeing how readers relate to the characters and their struggles.

“It’s something completely different to the BARE series; this speaks to my consistency in the literature space. I have written books that have stayed in the hearts of people.”

The book tackles several topics, including depression, stalking, and racial community dynamics. Set in 2005 in the north of Cape Town, involving rooibos farming, the book required meticulous research.

“While it was challenging, I enjoyed delving into the history and culture surrounding rooibos. The detailed setting was crucial in bringing the story to life, and I’m glad readers have appreciated the effort that went into crafting the world of Cameron Coal and Luna Parks . This will be my 13th book,” says Phamotse.

Through The Tea Merchant, the author says she aimed to celebrate South African heritage while exploring complex themes and characters.

“I’m passionate about using my platform to spark meaningful conversations and raise awareness about important issues,” Phamotse averred.

Part of her conditions is that she is allowed to travel for work purposes.

Book 2 on the way

The Tea Merchant is Book 1 of a two-part series, and those who’ve already read it are already making enquiries about its sequel.

“I’m currently working on Book 2, which will continue the story of Cameron and Luna. While I don’t have a specific release date, Book 2 is called The Advocate and is scheduled for release in September 2025,” shared Phamotse.

She said the second book will delve deeper into the mysteries and secrets hinted at in The Tea Merchant.

“I’m excited to share the next part of the series with readers…. And I’m looking forward to exploring the characters’ journeys further.”

