KZN industrial inferno guts Hammarsdale factory, blaze contained

The fire is believed to have started in the warehouse section where mining pipes were stored.

A massive industrial fire in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has been contained and stopped from spreading further to other areas, which may have caused severe damage.

The blaze broke out in Hammarsdale and tore through Inkulu Pipe Solutions at Coveway Industrial Park on Sunday morning, leaving the facility completely gutted.

Massive blaze

eThekwini Fire Services said they received an emergency call at about 10:26am about the fire and immediately dispatched firefighting crews to the scene to battle the blaze.

“Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a fast-spreading blaze that had already engulfed large sections of the industrial facility,” eThekwini Fire Services Division Commander Sibusiso Dlamini said.

The fire is believed to have started in the warehouse section where mining pipes were stored before rapidly sweeping through the property and destroying major assets, including a hyster machine, a company truck and two vehicles housed on site.

Picture: eThekwini Fire Services

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‘Intense heat’

Dlamini said despite the scale of the destruction, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

“Firefighters battled intense heat, heavy smoke and the risk of collapsing structures, but successfully contained the blaze, preventing it from spreading to neighbouring businesses and averting what could have become a far more devastating industrial disaster.”

Cause of fire

Dlamini added that the cause of the fire remains unknown and is being investigated.

“The municipality’s fire safety team has launched an investigation and will conduct a comprehensive forensic assessment to determine what triggered the blaze.

“Dlamini said that with the facility now completely destroyed, operations have been suspended until further notice to allow for safety assessments, investigation work and clean-up operations.

“eThekwini Fire Services commended the responding crews for their swift and disciplined response, noting that their actions were instrumental in safeguarding lives and protecting surrounding properties.”

Picture: eThekwini Fire Services

Dlamini said further updates will be provided as investigations continue.

eThekwini Fire Services said residents can report any emergencies by calling 031 361 0000.

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